ACM Research Receives Purchase Order for SAPS Tool from Major European Global Semiconductor Manufacturer

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced the receipt of a first tool order for its Ultra C SAPS-V cleaning tool from a major Europe-based global semiconductor manufacturer. The tool is expected to be shipped to the prospective customer’s European facility in the fourth quarter of 2023.



“We are pleased to make further progress on ACM's mission to become a supplier to major global semiconductor manufacturers,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM Research. “With our business scaled in mainland China and the evaluation at a major US manufacturer underway, we are beginning to see traction for our SAPS technology in the European market. The receipt of our first tool order in Europe is a testament to the strength of our technology and the efforts of our sales team. We are optimistic that success with this tool can lead to repeat business from this customer, as well as new opportunities with other major customers in the region.”

About SAPS Tool

ACM’s proprietary Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) advanced wafer-cleaning technology employs alternating phases of megasonic waves in the gap between a megasonic transducer and the wafer. Unlike the stationary megasonic transducers used in previous generations of megasonic wafer-cleaning systems, SAPS technology moves or tilts the transducer while the wafer rotates, enabling megasonic energy to be delivered uniformly across all points on the wafer, even if the wafer is warped. SAPS is a faster process than conventional megasonic cleaning and does not experience material loss or create a rough wafer surface. SAPS achieves more thorough, comprehensive cleaning and has been demonstrated to 1xnm DRAM devices and beyond.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

