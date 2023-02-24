Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Late Spring Fling Special Offer for stays in Premier 30A and Destin Beach Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A springtime beach vacation is an annual tradition for many families. A recent survey by Booking.com revealed that half (50%) of travelers surveyed noted that investing in a vacation remains a top priority for them, but being budget conscious is key with nearly seven in ten (68%) travelers continuing to prioritize travel while seeking more bang for their buck. In an effort to help families stretch their family travel budget, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, one of longest operating property management companies in Destin, Fla., is offering spring savings on 30A and Destin vacation rentals. The Late Spring Fling deal includes 10% off stays between April 16 and May 18, 2023. In addition, with Newman-Dailey’s “Be Rewarded” program, guests also receive free activity passes and discounts to area businesses.

Destin’s beaches provide an enjoyable spring beach vacation option, which is an easy drive from many Southeast and Midwest cities. From serene natural attractions to adrenaline-producing watersports, Destin offers fun things to do both on and off the beach. Miles of pristine white sand beaches create an outdoor playground. Visitors to the region can take advantage of a day on the water with Destin boat rentals or schedule a chartered fishing trip and learn why the area is coined the world’s luckiest fishing village. For families wanting to try something new, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism Department has created the “Little Adventures Program,” which helps families identify and purchase a packaged experience customized for each child’s age and interests.

In addition to area activities, there is also an abundance of festive events and live music planned at outdoor venues for spring travelers. From April 27-30, the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival invite wine enthusiasts to sample wines from around the world, while April 20-23, Moon Crush live music event welcomes music lovers to enjoy popular artists including Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Elle King, and Fitz & The Tantrums, among others. Live music continues through May with weekly performances at Concerts in the Village within the Cultural Arts Village in Destin. In addition, the Annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival will be held May 18-19 at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village, which helps to educate the public and eradicate this invasive species from the Gulf of Mexico.

Families staying at participating Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also enjoy complimentary seasonal beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach each day of their stay, as well as discounts, and special offers. In addition, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include a virtual gift card good toward free activities, including a dolphin cruise, parasailing, a snorkeling adventure, Big Kahuna’s Waterpark, and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton, 30A, and Destin rental homes. Details about the area and Newman-Dailey Resort Properties' spring promotions, including Late Spring Fling* promotions are available online at DestinVacation.com. Some restrictions apply.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 37 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments