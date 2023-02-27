BairesDev Recognized for Software Solutions Excellence

Mountain View, CA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading software solutions company has received another coveted industry award, being named the Best Scalable & High-Performing Software Solutions Provider at the Technology Innovator Awards 2022.

Innovation in Business, a publication offering news and insights on technology and innovation, said BairesDev was being recognized for its proven expertise, dedication to customer service and satisfaction, and ongoing commitment to excellence. The company uses its AI proprietary tool to assign talent to projects and to offer clients personalized and direct communication regardless of location. The firm leverages its more than 3,000 software engineers to provide clients with top results quickly and efficiently.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Innovation in Business,” said Nacho De Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev. “We pride ourselves in our inventive ways of doing business, turning possibilities into results with speed and precision.”

BairesDev was founded in 2009 by Nacho De Marco and Paul Azorin. Fully remote since its launch, the company experienced exponential growth throughout the global pandemic, as demand for software solutions and talented software engineers soared. The company currently has over 4,000 professionals from more than 50 countries.

In 2022, BairesDev received 24 awards from prestigious US organizations such as IAOP, Business Intelligence Group, and Inc 5000 – recognizing the company for its revenue growth, customer-centric approach, and innovative solutions.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world's largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev's 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

About the 2022 Technology Innovator Awards

The 2022 Technology Innovator Awards are hosted by Innovation in Business, a quarterly online magazine and newsletter, which offers news and insights from the world of technology and innovation in business. The awards encompass a wide spectrum of markets, from software and hardware development to communications and gaming. The Technology Innovator Awards place emphasis on applauding innovation and rewarding those who have proven themselves as tech pioneers capable of providing solutions to meet a vast array of demands.