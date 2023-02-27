New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Collection Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The blood collection devices market is expected to prosper as a result of factors such as an increase in diagnostic tests due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, malaria, and others, increased health awareness, an increase in blood transfusion procedures, and a growing focus on improving the safety and usability of blood collection devices for end users (2022–2027).

DelveInsight’s Blood Collection Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading blood collection devices companies’ market shares, challenges, blood collection devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key blood collection devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Blood Collection Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global blood collection devices market during the forecast period.

Notable blood collection devices companies such as BD, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nipro Europe Group Companies, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Cardinal Health, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ICU Medical, Grifols, S.A, CML Biotech, INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC SUPPLIES LTD, Demophorius Healthcare LTD, AB MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Trajan Scientific and Medical, Macopharma, VOGT MEDICAL, Ljungberg & Kögel AB, and several others are currently operating in the blood collection devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the blood collection devices market. In October 2022, Sol-Millennium Inc. , a medical device company and innovator in medication delivery and specimen collection, announced that it had received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set, the company’s rapidly expanding blood collection portfolio.

, a medical device company and innovator in medication delivery and specimen collection, announced that it had received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set, the company’s rapidly expanding blood collection portfolio. In October 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) , a leading global medical technology company, and Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. announced a co-exclusive commercial agreement today to assist U.S. hospitals in reducing blood culture contamination, which will help improve testing accuracy and, ultimately, clinical outcomes.

, a leading global medical technology company, and Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. announced a co-exclusive commercial agreement today to assist U.S. hospitals in reducing blood culture contamination, which will help improve testing accuracy and, ultimately, clinical outcomes. In September 2022, Tasso announced that the FDA had cleared its Tasso+ lancet blood collection system as a Class II medical device.

announced that the FDA had cleared its Tasso+ lancet blood collection system as a Class II medical device. In March 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies , a medical device company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new plasma collection system named Rika Plasma Donation System (Rika), which is a next-generation automated technology with safety features to minimize operator errors and collects plasma in 35 minutes or less.

, a medical device company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new plasma collection system named Rika Plasma Donation System (Rika), which is a next-generation automated technology with safety features to minimize operator errors and collects plasma in 35 minutes or less. In February 2022, Abacus dx announced the launch of RNA Complete BCT™, which is the newest addition to Streck’s trusted blood collection tube portfolio. The tube allows for convenient sample collection, transport, and storage.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the blood collection devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Blood Collection Devices Market Report

Blood Collection Devices Overview

Blood collection is the process of drawing blood samples from patients before they are tested in a laboratory. It employs what is commonly known as the “order of draw” principle. It counts or examines blood cells, chemicals, proteins, and other substances. It is one of the most common types of lab tests and is frequently performed as part of a routine checkup. The various tests and biochemical assays necessitate different types of sample collection tubes. The recommended procedure is to collect multiple venous and arterial blood samples in a single patient, using a color sequence of withdrawal and its indications based on the Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). Blood collection devices are medical devices used in the safe and efficient collection, transportation, and storage of blood samples for later diagnostic and treatment purposes.





Blood Collection Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global blood collection devices market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed, among other things, to the presence of a large patient pool associated with cancer and other diseases, an increase in blood transfusion procedures, a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches, and the local presence of key blood collection devices market players.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the North American blood collection devices market is the widespread use of blood collection devices by end users, particularly in the United States, for sample collection in the diagnosis of various diseases.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the blood collection devices market, get a snapshot of the Blood Collection Devices Market Outlook

Blood Collection Devices Market Dynamics

Among the significant drivers of the blood collection devices market, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, which necessitates a wide range of blood sample collection and testing, appears to be the most important factor for accelerating the blood collection devices market. Furthermore, rising health awareness will drive up demand for routine health checkups, boosting blood collection devices market growth. Another important factor driving the growth of the blood collection devices market is the steady increase in blood donations.

However, the risk of blood sample contamination during transport and storage and a scarcity of skilled phlebotomists may act as restraints on the growth of the blood collection devices market.

Additionally, the blood collection devices market experienced a brief period of market restraint due to the implementation of lockdown as necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in the suspension of routine diagnostic checkups. Furthermore, during the initial phases of the lockdown, the manufacturing and supply of blood collection devices were hampered, resulting in a further decline in the blood collection devices market. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, so did the demand for blood testing and plasma donation, resulting in a slight improvement in the blood collection devices market.

Moreover, with the resumption of activities such as routine health checkups, tests for other diseases, and others across industries, including the healthcare sector, the blood collection devices market is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the blood collection devices market dynamics @ Blood Collection Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Blood Collection Devices Market CAGR ~7% Projected Blood Collection Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 9.25 Billion Key Blood Collection Devices Companies BD, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nipro Europe Group Companies, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Cardinal Health, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ICU Medical, Grifols, S.A, CML Biotech, INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC SUPPLIES LTD, Demophorius Healthcare LTD, AB MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Trajan Scientific and Medical, Macopharma, VOGT MEDICAL, Ljungberg & Kögel AB, among others

Blood Collection Devices Market Assessment

Blood Collection Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Blood Collection Tubes (Edta, Heparin, and Others) Market Segmentation By Method: Manual and Automatic Market Segmentation By End User: Hosptials And Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Blood Banks, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the blood collection devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Blood Collection Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood Collection Devices Market 7 Blood Collection Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Blood Collection Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the blood collection devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Blood Collection Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key blood cancer diagnostics companies, including BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key blood and fluid warming medical devices companies, including General Electric Company, ICU Medical, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M, Barkey, SINO MDT, EMIT CORPORATION, among others.

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hematological cancer therapeutics companies, including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, among others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key refractory multiple myeloma companies, including Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, among others.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key relapsing refractory multiple myeloma companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Oncology, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

Upcoming Oncology Drugs

Oncology Market Outlook

Future of Oncology Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.