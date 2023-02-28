Creative Realities Debuts AdLogic Inventory Insights tool in 2023 Winter Software Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) today announced the release of the AdLogic Inventory Insights, a new tool within the Reflect AdLogic™ platform that is set to revolutionize the way media networks manage and view their advertising inventory. By providing an unprecedented level of insight into available inventory, the tool enables sales teams to more accurately forecast sales and maximize profit margins –by reducing waste and leveraging supply and demand.



The AdLogic Inventory Insights tool utilizes existing AdLogic platform capabilities and, together with ReflectView, provides more powerful segmentation, reporting and planning tools than any other solution on the market. Primary features include real-time reporting of available advertising playlist units, data on where and how advertising slots are available, and the ability to measure the number of minutes available for sale at any given point – all crucial components for determining pricing based on supply and demand and driving successful sales conversations.

“Since the initial release of AdLogic, Creative Realities has continuously invested in the platform, and this latest addition represents a significant expansion of its already comprehensive capabilities,” said Jason Donnini, Director of Product Management at Creative Realities. “AdLogic, when used with ReflectView, counts everything there is to know and gives reliable, detailed information for the networks, periods and campaigns of interest to its users. This all-encompassing approach has historically been challenging to deliver, but the ability to provide this level of information is a key differentiator for our solution.”

Due to the unique complexities of managing place-based networks, the AdLogic Inventory Insights tool fills the gaps that traditional mass media models are not equipped to address – providing a powerful solution for big box retailers, digital signage networks, shopping malls, airports, entertainment venues, healthcare networks and any other place-based or digital out-of-home (OOH) network. By delivering accurate and real-time data on available advertising opportunities, this innovative tool enables businesses to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving world of place-based advertising.

"At Creative Realities, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in media network management to continue meeting and exceeding the most pressing market needs," said Bart Massey, CTO of Creative Realities, Inc. "With its advanced technology and unique features, the tool is a game-changer for clients looking to optimize, manage and ultimately maximize the value of their advertising inventory."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Christina Davies

cdavies@ideagrove.com