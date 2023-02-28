NOBLIS NAMES DEBORAH DRAKE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Reston, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its vice president and chief people officer, Deborah Drake, has been promoted to senior vice president. A seasoned leader, Drake leads Noblis’ human resources and organizational development efforts, including talent recruitment, the total rewards system and employee engagement.

“Over the past few years, Deb has helped to successfully lead some of our most critical initiatives, from meeting the evolving requirements of the Covid pandemic with a hybrid workforce plan to integrating employees from a recent acquisition,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “I know she’ll carry this success forward in her expanded role to advance our people-driven strategic initiatives and keep Noblis a top workplace for our employees.”

Before joining Noblis, Drake was the vice president for Human Resources and Talent Acquisition at ManTech, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Sotera Defense Solutions and vice president/Human Resources Business Services director at Leidos. Drake earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mary Baldwin College and a master’s degree in administration/human resource management from Marymount University. She is a Society for Human Resource Management, senior certified professional.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.