Bigbank’s Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and 12 months of 2022

Bigbank’s gross loan portfolio increased by 452 million euros to a record-high 1.36 billion euros (+50%) in 2022. The home loan portfolio grew more than threefold, from 72 million euros at the end of 2021 to 225 million euros. The corporate loan portfolio more than doubled, rising from 228 million euros at the end of 2021 to 473 million euros. The consumer loan portfolio grew by 56 million euros to 659 million euros over the year.

The robust growth in the loan portfolio was supported by an increase in the deposit portfolio. The overall deposit portfolio grew by 469 million euros to 1.37 billion euros (+52%). Savings deposits showed the fastest annual growth, rising by 281 million euros (+82%) to 622 million euros. The term deposit portfolio increased by 189 million euros (34%) to 746 million euros.

Bigbank’s net profit was 12.5 million euros for Q4 (+24% year on year) and 33.7 million euros for the 12 months of 2022, which is 0.6 million euros (+2%) more than a year earlier.

Q4 profit before loss allowances and income tax was 17.4 million euros, and expenses on credit loss allowances amounted to 4.7 million euros.

Q4 net interest income grew by 6.5 million euros (+41%) year on year, amounting to 22.2 million euros. 12-month net interest income grew by 16.4 million euros (+24%) to 83.3 million euros.

The change in net interest income compared with 2021 was also affected by the correction of the accounting policies for contract fees and the costs directly attributable to obtaining contracts in Q3 2022. After the correction, contract fees are recognised using the effective interest method as appropriate for interest-like revenue. The costs directly attributable to obtaining contracts are capitalised and amortised over the terms of the underlying contracts. As a result of the restatement of financial information, interest income, retained earnings and loans to customers as of 31 December 2021 were reduced by 2.8 million euros.

The Group's investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, stood at 46.5 million euros at the year-end. Gain on the change in the fair value of investment properties was 6.2 million euros for the 12 months of 2022, a decrease of 0.2 million euros compared with 2021.

Russia’s war against Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical risks as well as the overall high inflation had only a limited impact in Q4. Associated risks have not materialised. Despite a fall in consumer confidence, the quality of the loan portfolio has not weakened. By the end of the quarter, the share of loans over 90 days past due was just 1.1% of the total portfolio.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q4 2022 Q4 2021

(Restated) 12M 2022 12M 2021

(Restated) Net interest income 22 199 15 732 83 251 66 893 Net fee and commission income 1 900 1 759 7 411 6 411 Net income (loss) on financial assets -610 -150 -795 -321 Net other operating income -185 -529 -708 -1 917 Total net operating income 23 304 16 812 89 159 71 066 Salaries and associated charges -6 023 -5 127 -21 304 -17 700 Administrative expenses -4 373 -4 084 -16 997 -14 263 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -908 -764 -3 648 -3 286 Other gains (losses) 5 423 7 389 6 096 11 623 Total expenses -5 881 -2 586 -35 853 -23 626 Profit before loss allowances 17 423 14 226 53 306 47 440 Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -4 707 -3 403 -15 451 -11 391 Profit before income tax 12 716 10 823 37 855 36 049 Income tax expense 176 -787 -3 532 -2 955 Profit for the period from continuing operations 12 892 10 036 34 323 33 094 Loss from discontinued operations -415 17 -590 12 Profit for the period 12 477 10 053 33 733 33 106





Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 31 Dec 2022 30 June 2022 31 Dec 2021

(Restated) Cash and cash equivalents 173 447 141 163 115 948 Debt securities at FVOCI 19 213 45 171 45 256 Loans to customers 1 349 811 1 248 194 893 463

Other assets 103 918 103 357 93 686 Total assets 1 646 389 1 537 885 1 148 353

Customer deposits and loans received 1 376 934 1 281 161 934 840 Subordinated notes 40 113 40 049 14 976 Other liabilities 15 912 17 521 15 191 Total liabilities 1 432 959 1 338 731 965 007 Equity 213 430 199 154 183 346

Total liabilities and equity 1 646 389 1 537 885 1 148 353







In December 2022, Bigbank launched its first credit card as the first step towards entering everyday banking. The card is currently available to our Estonian customers, but Bigbank will soon start offering it in its other markets as well.

In the fourth quarter, the management board of Bigbank AS adopted a decision to stop issuing new loans in the Bulgarian branch from November 1, 2022. The decision supports the new business strategy and helps achieve the expected return on capital. The Bulgarian branch will continue raising deposits and servicing its existing loan portfolio in Bulgaria.

Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS:

’In the past couple of years, the world and the global economy were affected by a health crisis. The year 2022, however, brought a completely different crisis – Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. Both I personally and the Bigbank Group firmly believe that any military aggression is unacceptable and that the sovereignty of nations must be respected. I hope with all my heart that the war will end soon, and that Europe will live in peace again.

The war in Ukraine unleashed an energy and commodity crisis, which in turn triggered a price increase. As a result, inflation surged, and consumer confidence dropped. To curb inflation, the European Central Bank started to raise its key interest rates: Euribor rose above 0% for the first time in years and bank loans became much more expensive in 2022. On the brighter side, banks began to raise deposit interest rates, offering depositors at least some protection against the soaring inflation.

Despite the challenging external environment, for Bigbank the year was also marked by numerous successes and great wins.

Bigbank’s loan portfolio crossed the billion-euro line on 18 March and the deposit portfolio followed suit on 23 March. Furthermore, Bigbank's net profit for 2022 extended to 33.7 million euros and return on equity was 17%. Along with strong financial performance, we made significant progress in our customer service, which is at least as important for us as financial results. Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) rose to an all-time high of 52 points.

I would like to thank the Bigbank team. I am deeply grateful for your dedication and passion to provide better banking services every day. We have won the hearts of our customers and this year we also won the hearts of public investors with a successful issue of bonds that are now listed on the Nasdaq Baltic bond list. I would also like to thank our customers and investors for their trust and our business partners for their continued support.’

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.5 billion euros.

