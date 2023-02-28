Yamaha Bicycles Adds Northwest Regional Field Sales and Marketing Rep

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles continues its field sales and marketing team growth, most recently adding Nate Espinosa as the new representative for the northwest region of the United States. Espinosa, who has spent a lifetime in the bike industry with over two decades of retail, race mechanic and manufacturing experience, will work with Yamaha retail partners in Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Northern Nevada.

“As a longtime motorsports enthusiast and fan, I'm honored to join the Yamaha team and look forward to representing it in the field as we provide the U.S. market with our innovative and reliable power assist bicycles,” Espinosa said. “I'm truly humbled by the opportunity to be able to represent this legendary brand in such an exciting and growing new market.”

Espinosa started his bike industry career at his neighborhood bike shop, then served as a downhill race team mechanic, warranty manager, outside dealer services representative, and as general manager for several bicycle retail stores, before joining Yamaha.

“As we continue building the Yamaha Bicycles business in the U.S., Nate and the rest of our sales and marketing team have the experience and the enthusiasm necessary to carry us through the next phase of growth,” said Drew Engelmann, National Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “We’re excited to welcome Nate to the team and to stay on the gas as we bring more quality, innovative products to market and work hand-in-hand with our dealer partners to provide the best sales and service experience for customers.”

While Yamaha has been in the e-Bike market for three decades, the Yamaha Bicycles brand was first introduced to the United States in 2017. Since then, measured and strategic growth have seen the development of a high-quality retail partner network including e-Bike specialty shops, independent bike dealers, and Yamaha powersports dealers, along with the expansion of Yamaha’s e-Bike lineup, which now includes a full line of all-mountain bikes, drop bar road and gravel e-Bikes, and fitness/commuter models.

“Yamaha is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expanding e-Bike market,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha's Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “We were the first manufacturer to market with a power assist bicycle 30 years ago, having recognized the potential decades ago, which gave us the time to refine our manufacturing processes, grow our market and industry knowledge, and make the best e-Bikes for our customers.”

Yamaha launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993. Since then, Yamaha has sold more than 5.5 million e-Bikes worldwide making it one of the largest e-Bike OEMs in the world. An overview of Yamaha’s history in e-Bikes is here: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/the-yamaha-evolution/

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

