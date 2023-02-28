English French

Quadient Celebrates Milestone of 10,000 Smart Locker Units Installed in North America and 18,000 Worldwide

Paris, February 28, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today it has reached a significant milestone with more than 10,000 parcel locker units in operation in the United States and Canada and a total of 18,000 units globally.

The success of the Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers in NORAM is driven by the increasing demand for innovative and convenient parcel management solutions, on the back of e-commerce’s growth and new consumer behavior. Quadient's achievements in the region benefit from the continued demand for Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers in major higher-education and residential campuses, further fueled by the steady expansion of Lowe’s installations in now nearly 2,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the launch of innovations such as the Oversized Lockers for fulfillment and delivery of large goods will contribute to further enhance the delivery experience for consumers shopping for building materials and sporting equipment to furniture and gardening tools.

"We are delighted to have achieved this milestone and are proud to be recognized as a market leader in smart parcel management solutions by our North American customers," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "Our focus on addressing the evolving needs of our customers through constant innovation and our team’s long-term experience and expertise on smart lockers installation, maintenance, operation and implementation strategy, are key enablers of our growth in North-America and in all the global markets where we operate."

With now 18,000 units installed globally, Quadient also continues to expand its operations in Europe through the development in the UK of its carrier-agnostic open network of lockers and the recent launch of the Drop box and optional printer unit to address the growing needs for convenient and cost-efficient returns management offers. With a unique flexible business model, the company is also a leader in France and Japan, its historic markets, working with leading brands in retail such as Decathlon and Carrefour, and leading carriers such as Yamato Transport, Sagawa, Relais Colis, Evri, DPD and DHL.

"We are confident that our continued efforts to create and roll-out relevant innovations leveraging the feedback from our key customers will enable us to maintain our position as a market leader in smart parcel lockers. We will continue to focus on delivering superior solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our customers," added Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

