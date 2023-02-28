JLab's Anticipated Hearing Health Category Launches With Protection Devices For Children And Adults

San Diego, CA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a well-received preview during the January 2023 CES event, JLab is ready to make the first protection pieces in its Hearing Health category designed for children and adults available for purchase. The new JLab JBuddies Protect ($19.99) hearing protection earmuffs designed for infants through teenagers, and the JBuds Protect ($19.99) earplugs for adults, are both designed to help prevent hearing loss, one of the most prevalent and preventable health conditions in the U.S. These two protection devices are making their retail debut before the launch of the JLab over-the-counter hearing aids which will make their retail debut later this year. Like JLab's other audio devices and accessories, the new JLab Hearing Protect category provides a surprising value and rich feature set compared to more expensive and similarly priced products from other leading brands.

Hearing loss is not a condition limited to those whose employment subjects them to loud noises regularly, and, unfortunately, it can take hold at a very young age. According to the Center For Disease Control, more than 1 in 8 children ages 6 to 19 have hearing damage from loud noise, 53% of people ages 20-69 who have hearing damage from noise report no on-the-job exposure, and 24% of people ages 20-69 who report having excellent hearing have measurable hearing damage. Additionally, the Hearing Loss Association of America, hearing loss is the third most prevalent health condition in older adults, and 12.5 percent of children between the ages of 6 and 19 have hearing loss due to listening to loud music.

JLab's JBuddies Protect hearing protection earmuffs provide a trusted solution for protection from the leading kids' headphone brand*. Designed specifically for infants to teens, they feature a noise reduction rating of 23dB and will effectively block out loud noises, such as fireworks, concerts, and other noisy environments. Made with soft, comfortable materials that are gentle on delicate ears, they feature a foldable design for compact storage and on-the-go protection.

The JBuds Protect earplugs provide customizable, adjustable, and reusable protection for various environments. JBuds Protect provides a maximum noise reduction of 22 dB when closed, suitable for when the wearer is in excessively loud situations, such as operating power tools, or wants to sleep undisturbed, and can be adjusted to an 11 dB reduction, a setting more ideal for sporting events and music concerts. To ensure a comfortable fit, they come with five pairs of ear tips, including JLab's proprietary Cloud Foam, ensuring a strong in-ear seal in either ear. JBuds Protect also comes with a small carrying case and keychain loop, helping to ensure they are accessible when needed.

"Hearing loss is one of the more prevalent conditions in our society. While it's something we know how to help mitigate, we often ignore it. Our goal with the new JBuddies Protect for kids and JBuds Protect for adults is to draw more attention to the condition and provide parents and other adults an affordable, trusted option to help stem preventable hearing loss," commented JLab CEO Win Cramer.

As part of JLab’s hearing health initiative, the brand will also make sure all wireless Bluetooth headphones produced in 2023 and beyond have a hearing-safe mode that allows users to limit the volume at 85 dB and 95dB via the JLab App.

JBuddies Protect are available for pre-order now at jlab.com and Amazon with an expected delivery of mid-March. The adult-focused JBuds Protect are available to preorder now on jlab.com and Amazon, shipping in April.

Product details for JLab's new Hearing Health category are as follows:

JBuddies Protect ($19.99)

Over-ear hearing protection designed for infants through teenagers.

Cloud foam cushions for optimal noise reduction and durability

​Cushioned headband and earcups for ultimate comfort

Foldable design for easy storage/travel​

ANSI S3.19 Certified with a noise reduction rating of 23 dB

Weight: 172.9 g

Lifetime warranty

JBuds Protect adult earplugs ($19.99)

Adult hearing protection earbuds designed with rotating sound tubes for two levels of noise reduction.

Five sets of eartips included: S/M/L, JLab's Cloud Foam, and tri-flange silicone

Reusable ear protection with two noise reduction levels:

Max noise reduction (closed) – 22 dB

Min noise reduction (open) – 11 dB

Small carrying case with keychain loop

General specs

Weight: Earbuds 3.2g

Weight: Case 6.6g

Weight total: 13g

Size: .3 in L x .3 D x .8 H with cloud foam tip

Case Size: 1.21 in x .82 D x 1.08 H

Lifetime warranty

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way

better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.For more information visit www.jlab.com.

*Footnote: Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, 2021 and 2022.

Attachments