Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $20.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the same 2021 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same 2021 period.



Highlights for the quarter included:

Gross written premiums increased 18.1%, while continuing business grew 21.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Combined ratio of 92.4% compared to 106.8% for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 92.8% compared to 94.8% for the fourth quarter 2021.

of 92.8% compared to 94.8% for the fourth quarter 2021. Net investment income increased 30.6% to $5.3 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (2) See Share and Per Share data table for additional information

Skyward Specialty CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We finished 2022 strong with another quarter of double-digit premium growth, a low 90's combined ratio and full year adjusted ROE(1)(2) of 13.8%. We were minimally impacted by the winter storm that swept across the U.S. the last week of the year, a testament to our disciplined underwriting and the diversity and strength of our business portfolio, which enable us to deliver consistent results even during periods of volatility. We continue to realize strong pure rate in excess of expected loss cost trends, and our double-digit growth in each and every one of our eight underwriting divisions during 2022 provides us a terrific launch point for continued growth and margin expansion in 2023."

Robinson further commented, "2022 was an extraordinary year for Skyward Specialty. Everything that we have done since 2020 was rewarded by the successful completion of our upsized initial public offering ("IPO") on the Nasdaq stock exchange and initiated trading on January 13th. Our IPO would not have been possible without the hard work of our employees, as well as the support of our policyholders, distribution partners, Board of Directors and shareholders. The accomplishments we have realized since 2020 are not only financial, but wide-reaching and strategic, touching nearly every part of our business. I am incredibly proud of our team and we look forward to capitalizing on our positive momentum in 2023, executing our 'Rule our Niche' strategy and delivering value to our shareholders, customers, and distribution partners."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 unaudited 2022 2021 %

Change 2022 2021 %

Change Total continuing business $ 263,880 $ 217,346 21.4 % $ 1,138,627 $ 867,906 31.2 % Exited business 952 6,837 (86.1) % 5,325 71,953 (92.6) % Total gross written premiums $ 264,832 $ 224,183 18.1 % $ 1,143,952 $ 939,859 21.7 % Ceded written premiums $ (84,876 ) $ (83,203 ) 2.0 % $ (468,409 ) $ (410,716 ) 14.0 % Net retention 68.0 % 62.9 % NM(1) 59.1 % 56.3 % NM(1) Net written premiums $ 179,956 $ 140,980 27.6 % $ 675,543 $ 529,143 27.7 % Net earned premiums $ 170,143 $ 133,771 27.2 % $ 615,994 $ 499,823 23.2 % (1)Not meaningful

The quarter to date 2022 increase in gross written premiums, when compared to the same 2021 period, was primarily driven by double-digit premium growth in the Accident & Health, Captives, Professional Lines, Surety, and Transactional E&S underwriting divisions. The year to date 2022 increase in gross written premiums, when compared to the same 2021 period, was driven by double-digit premium growth in each of our eight underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Non-cat loss and LAE(1) 63.2 % 64.3 % 62.8 % 65.3 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 1.2 % 1.9 % 1.1 % 2.4 % Prior accident year development - non-LPT 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Prior accident year development - LPT(2) (0.4) % 12.0 % 1.4 % 3.2 % Loss Ratio 64.0 % 78.2 % 65.3 % 70.9 % Net policy acquisition costs 11.8 % 12.3 % 10.6 % 9.4 % Other operating and general expenses 17.5 % 17.3 % 18.9 % 18.3 % Commission and fee income (0.9) % (1.0) % (0.8) % (0.8) % Expense ratio 28.4 % 28.6 % 28.7 % 26.9 % Combined ratio 92.4 % 106.8 % 94.0 % 97.8 % Adjusted Underwriting Ratios Adjusted loss ratio(2) 64.4 % 66.2 % 63.9 % 67.7 % Expense ratio 28.4 % 28.6 % 28.7 % 26.9 % Adjusted combined ratio(2) 92.8 % 94.8 % 92.6 % 94.6 % (1)Current accident year (2)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

The adjusted loss ratio for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022 improved 1.8 points and 3.8 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2021 periods. The improvements for the quarter and the year were primarily driven by (i) a shift in the mix of business, (ii) continued run-off of exited business, and (iii) lower catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses from Winter Storm Elliott added 1.2 points to the current quarter adjusted loss ratio compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, which was impacted by 1.9 points of catastrophe losses from tornadoes in the Midwest. Catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian and Winter Storm Elliott added 1.1 points to the current year adjusted loss ratio compared to the same 2021 period, which was impacted by 2.4 points of catastrophe losses from tornadoes in the Midwest, Hurricane Ida and the first quarter winter storms.

The expense ratio for the quarter was flat and increased 1.8 points year to date 2022 when compared to the same 2021 periods. The year to date increase was primarily driven by changes in our mix of business resulting in higher net policy acquisition expenses combined with higher operating expenses due to our continued investment in new underwriters and underwriting teams.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income $ in thousands Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022

2021 2022

2021 Cash and short-term investments(1) $ 798 $ 119 $ 1,443 $ 180 Core fixed income 5,907 2,546 16,544 8,812 Opportunistic fixed income (2,322 ) 1,053 16,784 12,571 Equities 881 312 2,160 3,083 Net investment income $ 5,264 $ 4,030 $ 36,931 $ 24,646 Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities still held $ 11,122 $ 6,183 $ (15,058 ) $ 15,251 Net realized (losses) gains $ (710 ) $ 903 $ (647 ) $ 1,856 (1)excludes restricted cash

Net investment income in the quarter and year to date 2022 benefited from increased income in our core fixed income portfolio, due to (i) a larger asset base as we increase our allocation to this part of our investment portfolio and (ii) higher net investment yields in our core fixed income portfolio of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively, compared to 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively, for the same 2021 periods.

Net investment income in the quarter was impacted by a decline in income from the opportunistic fixed income portfolio, although year to date 2022 still benefited from an increase in income from this portfolio when compared to the same 2021 period.

Our investment portfolio had a net investment yield of 3.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.7% for the same 2021 period.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $421.7 million at December 31, 2022 which represents an increase of 5.5% when compared to stockholders' equity of $399.8 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in net operating income and an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio.

Conference Call

At 10 a.m. central standard time (CST) tomorrow, March 1, 2023, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link . Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com .

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $662,616 and $452,478, respectively) $ 607,572 $ 458,351 Fixed maturity securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 52,467 47,117 Equity securities, at fair value 120,169 117,971 Mortgage loans 51,859 29,531 Other long-term investments 129,142 132,111 Short-term investments, at fair value 121,158 164,278 Total investments 1,082,367 949,359 Cash and cash equivalents 45,438 42,107 Restricted cash 79,573 65,167 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 139,215 112,158 Reinsurance recoverables 581,359 536,327 Ceded unearned premium 159,423 137,973 Deferred policy acquisition costs 72,778 59,456 Deferred income taxes 36,188 33,663 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 89,870 91,336 Other assets 82,847 90,666 Total assets $ 2,369,058 $ 2,118,212 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,141,757 $ 979,549 Unearned premiums 444,288 363,288 Deferred ceding commission 30,189 30,500 Reinsurance and premium payables 113,696 119,919 Funds held for others 36,858 29,587 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,999 40,760 Notes payable 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 78,609 78,529 Total liabilities 1,947,396 1,692,132 Stockholders' equity Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,969,660 and 1,970,124 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 20 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 168,000,000 shares authorized, 16,832,955 and 16,763,069 shares issued, respectively 168 168 Treasury stock, $0.01 par value, 233,289 and 229,449 shares, respectively (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 577,289 575,159 Stock notes receivable (6,911 ) (9,092 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (43,485 ) 4,640 Accumulated deficit (105,417 ) (144,813 ) Total stockholders' equity 421,662 426,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,369,058 $ 2,118,212





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021

2022

2021

Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 170,143 $ 133,771 $ 615,994 $ 499,823 Commission and fee income 1,547 1,309 5,199 3,973 Net investment income 5,264 4,030 36,931 24,646 Net investment gains (losses) 10,412 7,086 (15,705 ) 17,107 Net realized gain on sale of business — — — 5,077 Other income (loss) 1 1,072 1 (445 ) Total revenues 187,367 147,268 642,420 550,181 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 108,976 104,583 402,512 354,411 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 49,913 39,506 182,171 138,498 Impairment charges — — — 2,821 Interest expense 2,127 1,157 6,407 4,622 Amortization expense 387 386 1,547 1,520 Total expenses 161,403 145,632 592,637 501,872 Income before income taxes 25,964 1,636 49,783 48,309 Income tax expense 5,545 321 10,387 9,992 Net income 20,419 1,315 39,396 38,317 Net income attributable to participating securities 9,755 622 18,879 18,507 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 10,664 $ 693 $ 20,517 $ 19,810 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 20,419 $ 1,315 $ 39,396 $ 38,317 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 763 (3,452 ) (48,545 ) (8,173 ) Reclassification adjustment for gains on securities no longer held, net of tax 58 184 420 597 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 821 (3,268 ) (48,125 ) (7,576 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 21,240 $ (1,953 ) $ (8,729 ) $ 30,741





Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Weighted average basic shares 16,576,760 16,341,011 16,568,393 16,308,712 Weighted average diluted shares 32,669,335 32,567,203 32,653,194 32,468,048 Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.04 $ 1.24 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.04 $ 1.21 $ 1.18 Basic adjusted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.24 $ 1.84 $ 1.14 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 1.79 $ 1.11 Annualized ROE(1) 19.9 % 1.2 % 9.3 % 9.4 % Annualized adjusted ROE(2) 11.3 % 7.1 % 13.8 % 8.8 % Annualized ROTE(3) 25.5 % 1.6 % 11.8 % 11.9 % Annualized adjusted ROTE(4) 14.5 % 9.0 % 17.6 % 11.2 % Shares outstanding 16,599,666 16,533,620 Fully diluted shares outstanding 33,290,638 33,082,691 Book value per share $ 25.82 $ 26.32 Fully diluted book value per share $ 12.87 $ 13.15 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 10.17 $ 10.39 (1)Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning andending stockholders' equity during the period (2)Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3)Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4)Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income (loss) – We define adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 25,964 $ 20,419 $ 1,636 $ 1,315 Less: Net impact of loss portfolio transfer 699 552 (16,063 ) (12,690 ) Net investment gains 10,412 8,225 7,086 5,598 Other income (expenses) 1 1 1,072 847 Adjusted operating income $ 14,852 $ 11,641 $ 9,541 $ 7,560





($ in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 49,783 $ 39,396 $ 48,309 $ 38,317 Less: Net impact of loss portfolio transfer (8,572 ) (6,772 ) (16,063 ) (12,690 ) Net investment (losses) gains (15,705 ) (12,407 ) 17,107 13,515 Net realized gain on sale of business — — 5,077 4,011 Impairment charges — — (2,821 ) (2,229 ) Other income (loss) 1 1 (445 ) (352 ) Adjusted operating income $ 74,059 $ 58,574 $ 45,454 $ 36,062

Underwriting income (loss) – We define underwriting income (loss) as net income (loss) before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income (loss) represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income (loss) differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021

2022

2021 Income before federal income tax $ 25,964 $ 1,636 $ 49,783 $ 48,309 Add: Interest expense 2,127 1,157 6,407 4,622 Amortization expense 387 386 1,547 1,520 Less: Net investment income 5,264 4,030 36,931 24,646 Net investment gains (losses) 10,412 7,086 (15,705 ) 17,107 Impairment charges — — — 2,821 Other income 1 1,072 1 4,632 Underwriting income (loss) $ 12,801 $ (9,009 ) $ 36,510 $ 10,887

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earned premiums $ 170,143 $ 133,771 $ 615,994 $ 499,823 Losses and LAE 108,976 104,583 402,512 354,411 Less: Pre-tax net impact of loss portfolio transfer (699 ) 16,063 8,572 16,063 Adjusted losses and LAE $ 109,675 $ 88,520 $ 393,940 $ 338,348 Loss ratio 64.0 % 78.2 % 65.3 % 70.9 % Less: Net impact of LPT (0.4)% 12.0 % 1.4 % 3.2 % Adjusted Loss Ratio 64.4 % 66.2 % 63.9 % 67.7 % Combined ratio 92.4 % 106.8 % 94.0 % 97.8 % Less: Net impact of LPT (0.4)% 12.0 % 1.4 % 3.2 % Adjusted Combined Ratio 92.8 % 94.8 % 92.6 % 94.6 %

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.