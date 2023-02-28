Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Jumps 74 Slots on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping and outdoor entertainment brand, was recognized as one of the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 for the seventh consecutive year. The brand was honored as the top franchise in its category for the sixth year.



Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 is the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The latest list was released this month. The Jellystone Park 2023 ranking of #274 is an improvement of 74 slots compared to last year and an increase of more than 150 places compared to 2021 with Jellystone Park’s higher ranking based on its consistent unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Franchise Business Review also recently named Jellystone Park one of its top franchises of the year, the fifth consecutive year that the brand has received this honor. Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized by both Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review,” said Trent Hershenson, Jellystone Park vice president of Marketing. “These honors are the result of the constant hard work of our innovative franchisees and the continual growth of the Jellystone Park brand.”

Entrepreneur evaluated franchises on a variety of factors including but not limited to their costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength. Franchise Business Review’s criteria included training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

These honors are the latest in a string of recent accolades for Jellystone Park. In December, the brand earned a Best Family Travel Award from Good Housekeeping and last summer, USA Today readers voted the Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie, Mississippi the top RV Park in the nation. The Jellystone Park location in Cave City, Kentucky also was voted one of the country’s ten best RV Parks. Additionally, in USA Today’s 10Best Luxury RV Resorts category, the Jellystone Park location in Caledonia, Wisconsin was ranked among the top ten properties.



About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com . For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com . Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/