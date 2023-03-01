Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda

English Danish

Tivoli A/S’ Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 1:30 pm CET at the Tivoli Concert Hall.

Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted no later than Wednesday 15 March 2023.

Any issues must be submitted in writing to investor@tivoli.dk.

The invitations for the Annual General Meeting are expected to be sent to Tivoli’s shareholders by the end of March 2023.

Best regard

Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO





Contact person: Head of legal, Caroline Reiler: investor@tivoli.dk

Attachment