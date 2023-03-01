Flex Fuel Engine Market is Expected to Cross USD 112.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% | Increasing Emphasis on Improving Fuel Efficiency to Ensure Cost Savings Will Create Growth Opportunities – SNS Insider

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports that the size of Flex Fuel Engine Market was USD 71.63 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow to USD 112.46 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Leading automakers around the world are increasing their efforts to develop flex-fuel engines for both passenger and commercial vehicles, creating a significant potential opportunity for the flex fuel engine market. As consumers have more money to spend, they are more likely to invest in vehicles that offer better fuel efficiency and more environmentally friendly options, including flex-fuel engines. The development of new engines will continue to be a key area of focus for the industry, as manufacturers look to meet the changing demands of consumers and regulatory agencies.

Market Segmentation:

By Engine Capacity Type:

Full-size Engine

Compact-size Engine

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Major Trends Observed for Flex Fuel Engine Market

The compact engine designs segment of the automotive industry is expanding rapidly as manufacturers look to integrate additional technologies aimed at improving performance while also reducing vehicle weight.

The passenger vehicle segment is poised to drive tremendous growth in the global automotive industry. With rising levels of disposable income and a higher standard of living, demand for passenger vehicles has increased dramatically in recent years.

The North American region, in particular, has emerged as a major player in this market, with a high market share driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increased per capital income.

Impact of recession on Flex Fuel Engine Market

The global economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, with many countries experiencing recessions and economic slowdowns. Despite these challenges, there are also opportunities for the market in the midst of a recession. As governments around the world look for ways to stimulate their economies and create jobs, they may invest in infrastructure projects that promote the use of alternative fuels, such as ethanol.

Key Developments Related to Flex Fuel Engine Market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to launch a motorcycle with a flex-fuel engine. This move comes as part of the company's efforts to offer more environmentally friendly options to its customers. The company has already launched a range of electric scooters and has plans to expand its electric vehicle offerings.

With the Moto2 category switching to ethanol-rich E40 fuel, Triumph Machines has taken on the challenge of developing a sustainable fuel for their bikes. Triumph Machines is currently working to develop a sustainable fuel that will not only meet the requirements of the Moto2 category but also provide a high level of performance for their Grom Prix motorcycles.

