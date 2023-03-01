Elucidat Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Delray Beach, FL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Elucidat https://www.elucidat.com/ is living their mission, to help people create impactful elearning by unlocking expertise from any employee.

“We’re pleased to recognize Elucidat once again as a preferred provider. Learning teams continue to face increased demand for digital learning and are under pressure to achieve more with less. Elucidat’s solution provides teams with the capability to unlock expertise from any employee and transform digital learning production at scale.” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Elucidat as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Elucidat product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Elucidat organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We’re delighted to be recognized again by Brandon Hall Group as a preferred provider. At Elucidat we’re proud to partner with some of the world’s largest organizations to deliver impactful learning experiences. Having recently reached our 40 millionth learner, we’re excited about what we can help our customers to achieve in 2023 and more determined than ever to continue supporting them to deliver high-quality, engaging elearning experiences to their employees.” said Steve Penfold, Chief Executive Officer at Elucidat.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Elucidat offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Elucidat

Elucidat is a multi-award-winning elearning authoring platform used by the world’s leading companies to deliver impactful learning experiences on a global scale. Elucidat is designed for teams producing large amounts of elearning content and reaching thousands of employees.

Elucidat enables teams to work smarter by streamlining production and empowering anyone to share their expertise and create elearning without increasing costs or reducing content impact. With Elucidat, Learning & Development teams can harness the power of internal experts, control quality, increase learning effectiveness and ensure their employees receive relevant and personalized learning that has a real impact.

Elucidat is headquartered in Brighton, England. For more information, visit www.elucidat.com/about-us