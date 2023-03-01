Pace-O-Matic Wins Major Trademark Case in Federal Court

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Feb. 24, a jury in a federal lawsuit decided in favor of Pace-O-Matic (POM) and its subsidiaries that the name and related images of “Pennsylvania Skill” are their sole property. This case was brought against a company named Pennsylvania Skill Games, LLC, which the jury found wrongfully copied and attempted to trademark the “Pennsylvania Skill” name.



The case is POM of Pennsylvania et al. v. Pennsylvania Skill Games, case number 2:18-cv-00722, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Click here to read the verdict.

Pace-O-Matic Chairman Michael Pace said, “The Pennsylvania market is a key part of our business. This latest victory reaffirms that our brand, ‘Pennsylvania Skill,’ should only be placed on our game terminals. That is critical because we want our customers and players to know that when they play a Pennsylvania Skill game, they are playing a legal game of skill. They like our product, and we want to protect those from knockoffs and illegal games. This is the latest in a string of recent court victories for Pace-O-Matic, and we feel very confident about our future.”

Pace-O-Matic Chief Public Affairs Officer Michael Barley added, “This ruling confirms that the ‘Pennsylvania Skill’ name is the sole property of Pace-O-Matic, and we will act against those who are wrongfully using the name. For years we have witnessed countless illegal video gaming terminals and slot machines use our ‘Pennsylvania Skill’ name to skirt the law. This decision allows Pace-O-Matic to take action to end this type of behavior.

Pennsylvania Skill games’ legal status has been upheld in both Beaver and Monroe counties. On every occasion that the legality of Pennsylvania Skill game terminals has been tested against the law, the games' legal status has been reaffirmed.

“This latest decision affirming that the “Pennsylvania Skill” name belongs to Pace-O-Matic,” Barley added, “will help to ensure that only our true games of skill are being marketed as such.

Pace-O-Matic is a leading developer of legally compliant games of skill in the United States. Its games are played in thousands of small restaurants and bars, along with many social halls such as at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts. The games generate millions of dollars in revenue for businesses and clubs in markets across the nation.

