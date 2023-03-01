Legend Senior Living® to Manage the Landing of Southampton, Changes Name

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living announced today that it will assume management of The Landing of Southampton Personal Care and Memory Care senior living residence and will rename the residence The Province of Southampton. Legend, a family-owned senior living provider based in Wichita, KS, owns and operates 46 residences in six states. The Province will be the fifth community under Legend management in Pennsylvania. Legend at Silver Creek Personal Care and Memory Care residence will open this summer in Mechanicsburg (PA) and will be the company's sixth Pennsylvania community.



"The Province is a natural fit for us as we continue to grow and build upon our success in Pennsylvania. The team at The Province is wonderful and we are so excited to help further the work they have already done and fulfil our Mission to serve together, "said Matt Buchanan, Legend Senior Living Executive Vice President, in making the announcement. "It’s a beautiful building that incorporates many of the latest design elements that customers today are looking for in senior living, with high-quality construction, a wide range of options for apartment floor plans, and plenty of common areas for socializing, including a game room, bistro, and beautiful outdoor patio. To top it off, The Province is located in the heart of Southampton."

"The name 'The Province of Southampton' has particular significance to us at Legend," explained Paul Hansen, Legend Vice President of Marketing. "It reflects the early history of Pennsylvania. The colonists who followed William Penn here sought a new beginning in what became the Province of Pennsylvania. They shared a bond of independence and dignity and sought a happy, purposeful life. The Province of Southampton embodies this ideal where residents' social, physical, and spiritual needs are fulfilled."

"Personal Care at The Province affords a resident all the freedom of Independent Living with just the right amount of assistance and brings together the comfort and permanence of community with a vibrant frontier where a new phase of active, social living begins."

The Province of Southampton offers residents a continuum of senior care options with an independent lifestyle, including personal care services and Alzheimer's and dementia care. Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments range from 321 square feet to 826 square feet, with more than a dozen floor plan options. The residence comprises dining venues, recreation areas, a garden, and specialized rooms for physical therapy and advanced Memory Care therapy and programming. Legend will bring its signature chef-prepared Gold Leaf dining and a well-designed Life Enrichment program directed by a full-time Life Enrichment Coordinator.

Legend's award-winning Memory Care therapy and programming are among the most advanced in senior living. Residents will benefit from Parallel Programming, which recognizes and individualizes therapy to the resident's abilities. Innovative technology such as the PARO artificial intelligent robotic seal has produced remarkable results in memory function, socialization, and behavior. Legend methods have been shown to slow cognitive decline and reduce reliance on psychotropic medication.

"We're excited to welcome prospective residents and their family members to The Province's services and amenities," added Buchanan. "The Province serves area seniors with greatly needed, highly advanced personal and memory care."

Legend has recently been named a Best of Senior Living Provider by A Place for Mom, representing "the top 1-2% of senior care providers nationwide based on reviews from those who matter most: residents and families." Legend communities have been certified as Great Places to Work® and are recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living communities by Fortune Magazine and U.S. News & World Report's Best of Senior Living. Pennsylvania cities with Legend communities will include Southampton, Bethlehem, Mechanicsburg, Allentown, Lancaster, and Lititz.

About Legend Senior Living:

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 46 residences — spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. More information is available at the company's website: legendseniorliving.com.

