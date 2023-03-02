Alcatraz AI to Unveil New Privacy and Enrollment Features at ISC West for Secure, Frictionless Access Control

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced it will unveil the latest advancements in frictionless, secure, private access control at ISC West 2023 in booth #30075, including new web-based Mobile Enrollment and Privacy Consent Management features of the Rock™ . ISC West will be held March 28-31, 2023 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.



Alcatraz AI will provide demonstrations of the Rock and its newly-launched web-based Mobile Enrollment functionality which allows organizations simplify the access control system (ACS) registration process by enabling new or current employees and visitors to enroll from anywhere through a mobile device or tablet. Administrators can provide a seamless onboarding experience for their entire workforce or individuals by sending a QR code with two-factor authentication to users, allowing them to securely enroll in the organization’s ACS before arriving at the office. The user is then enrolled and ready to authenticate upon arrival where they simply use their face as their credential to access the facility.

Privacy Consent Management gives enterprises the ability to share the organizations’ privacy policies, processes, and data retention policies with users giving them the opportunity to opt-in or out, in compliance with current privacy frameworks such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Alcatraz AI delivers a modern biometric solution that works natively with existing access control solutions to use a person’s face as their credential, quickly and privately authenticating users at the point of access. With industry leading tailgate detection and alerting, the Rock also provides actionable insight to enforce compliance in zero trust environments.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Facial Recognition Pulse Report — also open to virtual respondents now — at Alcatraz AI’s booth #30075. The Rock will also be on display at several partner booths, including Boon Edam (#10053), Gunnebo (#25103), Parabit (#20116), and Smarter Security (#24109).

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI uses AI and machine learning to deliver industry leading facial authentication solutions to more effectively and efficiently keep people and spaces safe and secure. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication solution, intelligent tailgating detection, and simplified enrollment process works natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security and protect individual privacy. With a vision of simplicity, security, and privacy Alcatraz AI is trusted to protect more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies.

