Alcatraz Rock X Facial Authentication System Completes Safe Skies Operational Testing and Evaluation

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , a leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced that its Rock X facial authentication system has completed operational testing and evaluation by the National Safe Skies Alliance (Safe Skies) at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Alcatraz is modernizing access control with AI-powered facial authentication technology, enabling private, secure and seamless entry across demanding environments. Its platform, Rock X, is deployed at scale across airports, Fortune 100 campuses, AI data centers, financial institutions, stadiums and government facilities, where precision, compliance and trust matter most. The platform is designed with privacy at its core, incorporating opt-in enrollment, encrypted biometric templates and detailed audit reports to support compliance with major data protection frameworks, including GDPR, CCPA, CPRA, BIPA and more.

“Airports are balancing an extraordinary mix of challenges, from workforce access and perimeter security to regulatory compliance and maintaining the flow of critical operations across their facilities,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. “Facial authentication for access control helps airports strengthen assurance at worker access points while reducing friction for authorized staff. Airports are already using biometrics at scale for passenger processing, so they are well placed to extend this transformative technology to employee and restricted-area access.”

Safe Skies is an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration that tests security systems’ detection capabilities, reliability and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system.

Safe Skies’ evaluation report, entitled SSDA—24–029 Alcatraz AI Rock Facial Recognition Biometric Access Control System, is available to qualified airport personnel at U.S. commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org.

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees (and counting) worldwide.

