Alcatraz Appoints Security Industry Veteran Erik Nord to Lead Business Development in Europe

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced the appointment of Erik Nord as Director of Business Development for Europe. Erik will play a key role in driving Alcatraz’s European growth strategy, as the company scales its presence across the continent.

Erik brings more than 20 years of experience in security solutions, specializing in integrating complex software and hardware into user-centric systems. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivering operational efficiency and robust protection, helping organizations remain secure, compliant and adaptable as physical and digital security continue to converge. Prior to joining Alcatraz, Erik held leadership roles across sales and business development at Axis Communications, Genetec and Acre Security.

“We are seeing tremendous demand and momentum for our privacy-first approach to biometric access control in Europe,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. “Organizations want more secure, seamless solutions without compromising privacy or flexibility. Erik’s proven track record in building interoperable security ecosystems makes him the right leader to help us accelerate our expansion and deliver value to customers across the region.”

Alcatraz pioneered Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), a plug-and-play biometric solution that safeguards some of the world’s most sensitive environments. The on-prem or cloud subscription model transforms physical security into a fully managed service that is simple to deploy, scale and maintain. Alcatraz’s facial authentication system is designed with privacy and data protection at its core, supporting GDPR-aligned deployments across European markets.

“The future of security must be built on robust verification of identity,” said Erik Nord. “What stood out to me about Alcatraz is its privacy-first approach to biometrics and the ability to layer seamlessly onto existing environments. The technology works with any existing access control system. I couldn’t be more excited to start working with end-users, technology partners and system integrators across Europe.”

Trusted to provide secure access in some of the world’s most secure environments, Alcatraz delivers privacy-first, high-performance facial authentication at scale. The company continues to lead with real-world solutions built for organizations that demand the highest levels of trust, control and operational reliability.

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over five million employees (and counting) worldwide.

