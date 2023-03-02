2023 ASCEND Conference Call for Content Open: Inviting New Ideas to Accelerate Our Future in Space

RESTON, Va., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) today announced an educational webinar to attract new concepts, ideas, and discussion topics for its upcoming ASCEND event, 23–25 October, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. ASCEND is the world’s premier outcomes-focused, interdisciplinary space event designed to accelerate building our off-world future.



Authors are invited to submit abstracts and propose collaborative sessions for the expanded program focused on six key topic areas:

Space Traffic Management / Coordination

Expanding and Evolving the Space Economy

Space Exploration and Infrastructure: Exploring, Living, and Working in Space

Space Security and Protection

Space and Sustainability

Education, Outreach, and Workforce

“ASCEND is opening up space to creative thinkers across many industries,“ said Dan Dumbacher, AIAA executive director. “We are delighted to see the growing interest in commercial space, national security and exploration reach beyond aerospace into many pioneering fields, including biomedical, construction, technology, and artificial intelligence. The 2023 ASCEND event will bring thousands of diverse innovators together to share their visions for space over the next few decades with the key players who can bring those visions to life.”

The 2023 ASCEND Call for Content educational webinar is set for 2 March for anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the content being sought for the 2023 program:

2023 ASCEND Call for Content Webinar

Space Exploration and Infrastructure + Expanding and Evolving the Space Economy

Thursday, 2 March

1300–1330 hrs ET

The 2023 ASCEND Call for Content is open now through 15 March, 2000 hrs ET. More information is available online at ascend.events/call-for-content.

About ASCEND

Powered by AIAA, ASCEND, which stands for A ccelerating S pace C ommerce, E xploration, and N ew D iscovery, is the world’s premier collaborative, outcomes-driven, interdisciplinary community designed to accelerate the building of our off-world future. For more information, visit ascend.events, or follow ASCEND on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.