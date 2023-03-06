Software Defined Radio Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 19.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Defined Radio Market Overview:

SNS Insider reports stated that the size of Software Defined Radio Market was assessed at USD 13.05 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the projected period of 2023-2030, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 19.58 billion.

The demand for software defined radio market is on the rise due to a variety of factors. One major driver is an increase in defense spending, as governments seek to improve their defense communication systems. In addition to its use in defence, SDR is also widely utilized in space communication. SDR technology enables satellite operators to optimize their satellite performance, improve data transmission rates, and operate across a wide range of frequency bands. With the increasing demand for faster and more reliable communication systems, many telecommunications providers are turning to SDR as a means of improving their networks.

Software Defined Radio Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 13.05 Billion US$ 13.05 Billion US$ 19.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF)

• By Application (Defense, Commercial)

• By Type (General Purpose Radios, Cognitive/Intelligent Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio)

• By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space)

• By Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Software, Auxiliary System) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Major Trends Observed for Software Defined Radio Market:

The use of software defined radios (SDRs) in both military and commercial applications has been growing in recent years, with the land platform category being a key area of focus. The land sector includes the use of SDRs in military vehicles, as well as in cellular sites, and is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

The software segment of the SDR market is expected to develop at a CAGR than other segments. This is due to the increasing demand for software-based solutions that can provide greater interoperability and flexibility in SDR systems.

The North American region is expected to be the largest market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) due to various factors. The United States, in particular, has a significant military presence and has invested heavily in modernizing its defense communication systems, driving demand for SDR technologies.

Major Key Company profiles are Included in this Report are:



General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales, Leonardo Company, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and other player's analysis are covered in this report.

Impact of recession on Software Defined Radio Market:

During a recession, businesses and consumers tend to reduce their spending, leading to a decrease in demand for products and services. This can affect the SDR market as companies may have less money to invest in new technology or upgrades to their existing systems. However, there are also potential opportunities for the SDR market during a recession. As companies and governments look to cut costs, they may turn to SDR as a cost-effective alternative to traditional radio systems.

Key Developments Related to Software Defined Radio Market

VMware, Inc. has partnered with Samsung to expand their collaboration for the development of the next-generation RAN solutions. The result of this collaboration is the integration of Samsung's virtualized RAN solutions, which are O-RAN compliant, and VMware Telco Cloud Platform as part of the DISH Wireless 5G network buildout. The collaboration brings together the power of software-defined, open interfaces, and scalable virtualization, all running in a cloud-native architecture.

BeetleSat, formerly known as NSLComm, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the satellite communication industry. They have successfully deployed their lightweight, expandable antenna from a 6U CubeSat in orbit, making it the first of its kind in the industry. This marks a significant achievement in the development of the BeetleSat constellation and proves the viability of their proprietary technology.

Software Defined Radio Market Segmentation is Listed Below:



Segment by Frequency Band

HF

VHF

UHF

Segment by Application

Defense

Commercial

Segment by Type

General Purpose Radios

Cognitive/Intelligent Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio

Segment by Platform

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

Segment by Component

Transmitter

Receiver

Software

Auxiliary System

