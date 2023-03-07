EfTEN United Property Fund 2022 audited annual report

English Estonian

The Management Board of the EfTEN Capital AS approved the audited financial results of the EfTEN United Property Fund for 2022. In the audited report, the fund’s financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 9, 2023.

The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 1,68 million euros in revenue (0,8 million euros in 2021) and 1,44 million euros in net profit (0,78 million euros in 2021) in 2022.

The EfTEN United Property Fund 2022 audited report can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/





