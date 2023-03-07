Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ZeroFox with 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Digital Risk Protection

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, has been recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the digital risk protection (DRP) industry. ZeroFox was recognized for its consistent understanding of the future and ability to effectively address new challenges and opportunities, including the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics across the DRP value chain.



ZeroFox’s external cybersecurity platform covers the entire digital threat lifecycle, including threat discovery, takedown, and data breach response, which conventional cybersecurity products cannot easily replicate. Through strategic product improvements and acquisitions of Cyveillance , Vigilante , and IDX , ZeroFox has expanded its use cases, global market presence, and overall ability to provide intelligence, visibility, and digital risk protection to its customers.

“While many digital risk protection vendors focus on providing point solutions with limited use cases, ZeroFox has built a holistic cybersecurity portfolio, including best-in-class threat intelligence, digital risk & privacy protection, data leak protection & response, and regulatory compliance solutions,” said Martin Naydenov, Sr. Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Driving innovation in this industry is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models. In this context, ZeroFox’s recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment.”

The rise of external threats, lack of visibility, and shortage of security resources over the past three years of accelerated digital transformation has amplified the targeted risk of phishing attacks and fraud, which can ruin brand reputation, destroy digital trust, and lead to substantial financial losses. Conventional cybersecurity solutions that protect digital assets within the firewall no longer suffice, making it essential for organizations to seek out integrated cybersecurity solutions that cover their entire digital footprint.

“Since its inception, ZeroFox’s mission has been to provide a unified external cybersecurity platform that enables organizations to protect their digital assets beyond the traditional network perimeter,” said James C. Foster, founder and CEO of ZeroFox. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our dedication to this mission, particularly on the heels of our banner year in 2022 as the only cybersecurity company to go public. We are proud decade-long leaders in digital risk protection, and continue to advance our solutions to provide protection measures for our customers across the globe.”

Download a complimentary copy of Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Digital Risk Protection here .

