Corrected Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2023

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid is changing the investor calendar published for 2023 as follows:

• 16.03.2023 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022;

• 16.03.2023 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,

• 07.04.2023 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 05.05.2023 – interim information for the three months of 2023;

• 08.08.2023 – interim information for the six months of 2023;

• 06.11.2023 – interim information for the nine months of 2023.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt