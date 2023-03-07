Illumio Joins the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc. , the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, further cementing its commitment to protecting public sector organizations. The move builds upon Illumio’s existing engagement with AWS and will empower public sector organizations to reduce risk, build resilience, and stop the spread of ransomware and other breaches.



The AWS PSP Program validates AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world. Through Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform, public sector customers can gain enhanced visibility, enforce security consistently, and strengthen cyber resilience. The achievement follows the news that Illumio Government Cloud has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) In Process designation at the Moderate Impact Level.

ZTS is proven to help organizations limit the impact of breaches. A Bishop Fox emulation showed Illumio stopped ransomware from spreading in 10 minutes, nearly 4 times faster than detection and response tools alone. Research from the Enterprise Strategy Group also found that organizations who have implemented ZTS are twice as likely to stop breaches from spreading and save an average of $20.1 million in application downtime annually.

“Public sector organizations are increasingly adopting the cloud to become more efficient and productive, but as hybrid architectures expand and evolve it becomes harder to see and manage risk,” says Eric Renner, VP of Technology Alliances at Illumio. “Illumio remains committed to supporting public sector organizations to reduce risk and strengthen cyber resilience with Zero Trust Segmentation, and we believe joining the AWS Public Sector Partner Program will only deepen the protection we offer organizations and help us align even more effectively with AWS in these markets.”

