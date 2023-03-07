Flour Bluff Independent School District Chooses CentralReach’s avail® Software to Help Empower Individuals with Disabilities

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flour Bluff Independent School District (ISD) today announced its implementation of CentralReach’s avail® platform to support individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) as they transition from high school to accomplish goals related to pre-employment, job readiness, and independent living. This innovative, digital solution will be incorporated into Flour Bluff’s Pre-Employment and Training Services program to help individuals build confidence as they work to achieve independence at work.

“avail by CentralReach is an incredibly beneficial tool that helps special education teachers create customized content to meet the individual learning needs of each student,” said Meghan Jones, teacher and transition coordinator at Flour Bluff Independent School District. “Our goal is to provide our students with autism and developmental disabilities with the skills they need to reach their full potential.”

Flour Bluff ISD is a public school district based in Corpus Christi, Texas. The district serves the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi, as well as high school students from the Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi Army Depot on North Padres Island.

At a time when 85 percent of adults with autism are unemployed, the avail solution brings valuable impact to the autism and IDD workforce community in addition to helping teachers deliver and meet students' goals. The interactive software simplifies task analysis and provides remote support with step-by-step digital instructions to help individuals master work-related and day-to-day tasks.

“We are thrilled to provide Flour Bluff ISD with a way to help prepare and equip individuals with disabilities with the necessary skills as they transition from high school to employment,” said Lisa Marie Clinton, managing director of avail Support at CentralReach. “Leveraging CentralReach’s avail can enhance and augment the team at Flour Bluff ISD to provide extended teaching opportunities for those students who require additional needs, supporting these students and their families in their journey towards achieving increased autonomy in all aspects of their lives.”

For more information about avail by CentralReach, visit https://availsupport.com/. Additional information about Flour Bluff ISD can be found online at https://flourbluffschools.net/.

About Flour Bluff ISD

Flour Bluff Independent School District was established in 1892 and encompasses a 156 square mile area. The district includes Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi Army Depot, the Flour Bluff community and a developing resort and resident area on North Padre Island. Six campuses and athletic facilities are located on a single 170-acre site which supports 5,600 students in prekindergarten through 12th grades. The district is extremely competitive in academic and athletic programs and has competed at the district, regional and/or state competitions for many years.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.