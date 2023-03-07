Life Extension Launches New Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummy Bites

Fort Lauderdale, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting hooked on the cardiovascular and cognitive health benefits fish oil confers on the body is easy. What’s perhaps not so easy to reel in is the fishy aftertaste typical in many fish oil supplements. Fish oil gummies are available for those who prefer an alternative to softgels; however, most formulations are packed with sugars and offer low concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids. Supplement consumers faced a tossup between health benefits and flavor—until now. Life Extension has just launched Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummy Bites, sugar-free* tropical fruit-flavored chews with a potent omega-3 punch, delivering a high concentration of EPA and DHA fatty acids in every serving without the infamous “fish burps.”

*Not a low-calorie food.

As Dr. Abdoulaye Dieng, Life Extension’s Senior Formulation Scientist, explained, advanced technology was used to deliver a high content of EPA (300 mg) and DHA (225 mg) fatty acids into every gummy bite. “We use a special technology that suspends billions of tiny droplets of omega-3s within a delicious tropical fruit-flavored chewable,” noted Dr. Dieng. “We wanted to make fish oil available for people looking for healthier gummy alternatives or tired of taking softgels.”

Indeed, Life Extension’s Omega-3 Gummy Bites cater to whole-body health needs without forgoing taste, making it easy to get the EPA and DHA the body needs. Why is fish oil so important? Research shows that daily consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fatty fish, helps maintain heart and blood vessel health. And fish oil benefits go beyond vascular support; omega-3s, particularly DHA, are crucial for cognitive health and function. Omega-3 fatty acids also help inhibit inflammatory factors to support joint health and comfort.

But despite fish oil’s reputation for its many health benefits, few people get enough of these nutrients in their diets, according to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “Eating adequate quantities of fish isn’t always an option, so finding a high-quality fish oil supplement, and one that you will like taking daily, is a must.”

Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummy Bites is the newest addition to Life Extension’s fish oil supplement offering (which also includes Super Omega-3 softgels, formulated with lemon to avoid a fishy aftertaste). Each gummy bite is sugar-free*, gluten-free and has no genetically modified ingredients.

*Not a low-calorie food

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment