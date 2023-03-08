Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size Will Increase at USD 83.56 BN by 2032

Tokyo, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum curtain wall market is growing at a CAGR of 10.04% between 2023 to 2032. The rising awareness about moisture management for buildings is supplementing the growth of aluminum curtain wall market.



Market overview:

An aluminum curtain wall is a framed wall containing aluminum, thin glass and metal panels. For curtain wall systems, aluminum acts as a load-bearing element. The growing trend towards energy-efficient commercial buildings has increased the demand for aluminum curtain walls across the globe. The development of innovative aluminum products has added longevity to the lifespan of curtain walls. Market players involved in the global aluminum curtain wall market are focused on innovating advanced curtain wall systems, especially for newly constructed buildings, to cater to consumer demand. Factors including the development of innovative and modern aluminum curtain wall systems, expansion of industries, emerging economies and production of recyclable or green aluminum curtain wall frames are fueling the global aluminum curtain wall market growth.

Report Highlights:

By type, the semi-unitized aluminum curtain wall type segment holds the largest market share of over 61% in 2022, owing to the rising demand from large commercial buildings. However, the stick-built segment is expected to register noticeable growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for piece-by-piece installations of aluminum curtain walls in low-rise buildings, predominantly residential structures.

By application, the commercial segment has holds maximum market share of 73% in 2022 due to the rising construction of malls, theatres, hospitals and other commercial centers across the globe. Furthermore, the residential segment is expected to register a noticeable growth owing to the rising focus on energy-efficient and green residential buildings by both government and private sectors.

Asia Pacific market is growing at a CAGR of 11.50% between 2023 to 2032.

North America is poised to reach at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 to 2032.

Regional snapshot:

Asia Pacific holds the dominant share of the global aluminum curtain wall market, and the region is expected to maintain growth during the forecast period. China is one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum-based products. The significant revenue share accounted for by China and India due to the availability of raw materials and low-cost labor has fueled the market’s growth. The Indian government launched Smart City Mission in 2015 with initial funding worth $90 million; the mission involves programs for renewal and retrofitting. The active status of India in smart city missions is projected to boost construction activities; this will fuel the demand for aluminum curtain wall systems in the country. Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co Ltd., Sanwa Tajima Corporation, Karshni Extrusion Private Limited and Space Creative Designer are a few prominent aluminum curtain wall manufacturers and suppliers in Asia Pacific.

The vast scope of modernization in the area has supplemented the growth of North America's aluminum curtain wall market. The construction market is the most significant contributor to the economy of the United States. Rising commercial construction activities in the country and the considerable demand for aluminum curtain wall frames to maintain the aesthetics of residential buildings are a few significant factors to boost the market’s growth in North America. Canada is observed to register a substantial increase in the aluminum curtain wall market during the forecast period.

The United States has the most significant number of aluminum curtain wall manufacturers and suppliers in the region. Apogee Enterprises, C.R. Laurence Co., Capitol Aluminum and Glass Corporation, Arcadia Inc., Extech Exterior Technologies Inc., Hansen Group and Kawneer Inc. are a few leading players in the aluminum curtain wall market in North America.

Scope of the report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2032 USD 83.56 Billion Semi-unitized Segment Share 61% in 2022 Commercial Segment Share 73% in 2022 By Type Stick Built

Semi-unitized

Unitized By Application Commercial

Residential By Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA Key Players EFCO Corporation, Hansen Group Limited, Toro Group of Companies, Alimicor Limited, Sanwa Tajima Corporation, Technal, Alutech, HUECK Systems GmbH and Others

Market dynamics:

Driver:

Multiple functional benefits offered by the aluminum curtain wall for buildings

Along with the enhanced aesthetics, the aluminum curtain wall frames offer unmatched functional benefits/advantages to the building. The multiple advantages of aluminum curtain wall frames for commercial and residential buildings are observed to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. The aluminum curtain walls provide structural stability to the building by reducing the building's sway. Overall, such frames help the structure withstand extreme weather conditions, including rains or hurricanes. Additionally, aluminum curtain walls act as a barrier to fire spread; this functional benefit can be helpful for more extensive and taller buildings where fire can easily and quickly spread. Adding to its operational use, aluminum curtain walls offer enhanced thermal efficiency to the building, and they can reduce the direct penetration of UV rays into the building. Considering all these functional advantages, commercial and residential users will be inclined towards the installation of aluminum curtain walls in the upcoming years.

Restraint:

The high maintenance cost for aluminum curtain wall system

Over time, every aluminum curtain wall system is vulnerable to rust. Routine maintenance and cleaning are crucial to maintain the original quality and look of the aluminum curtain wall system. Aluminum frames are generally painted, and such structures require timely renovation. During the installation, a sealant is applied to the perimeter of the aluminum frame. This sealant needs a replacement at least once in 5 years to avoid poor adhesion and sealant failures. Long-term exposure to moisture can degrade the appearance of the aluminum curtain wall system. Regular maintenance of the aluminum curtain wall system not only maintains the aesthetics but also balances the functional value of the system. However, the maintenance task is expensive as it involves repairing or replacing parts. The expensive maintenance of aluminum curtain walls will likely hinder the market's growth.

Opportunity:

Rising focus on building green and energy-efficient building structures across the globe

With the rising environmental concerns, many industries, including automotive, construction and electronics, focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and green (eco-friendly) products. The construction industry across the globe has entered into developing energy-efficient and green commercial and residential buildings. Energy-efficient buildings consume lower energy sources, whereas green buildings include multiple recyclable and eco-friendly components. The rising importance of energy efficiency in the construction industry is intended to boost the deployment of aluminum curtain walls. Aluminum is a fully recyclable material that can be easily removed and recycled to use in another form. Along with this, aluminum curtain frames with high-performance energy standards provide better thermal performance; this supplements the reduction of energy consumption. Thus, rising demand for green and energy-efficient building structures will is observed to offer plenty of opportunities for market players/manufacturers to generate revenue.

Challenge:

The risk of sealant failures:

The aluminum curtain walls, especially those with narrow strips, are prone to be affected by sealant failures. Sealant failures may occur due to improper installation and poor adhesion of the curtain walls, excess exposure to moisture and excessive pressure on the aluminum frames. The sealant failures can result in a potential hazard to the surrounding area along with water infiltration. The concerns associated with sealant failures create an obstacle to the market’s growth by changing consumer behavior. A routine maintenance and repair service is observed as an ideal solution to combat this concern.

Recent developments in the global aluminum curtain wall market:

In June 2022, a leading architectural manufacturer, Kawneer Aluminum offered a new aluminum façade system that is designed to surpass sustainability standards. The newly developed aluminum façade system is highly recyclable and ensures longevity.

In April 2021, a global aluminum curtain wall system manufacturing company, Major Industries Inc, announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Architectural Specialty Products, a global provider of fenestration systems. Throughout the partnership, Architectural Specialty Products will support Major Industries’ products in Philadelphia.

In November 2022, a prominent market player in designing aluminum framed curtain walls, Tubelite, announced the launch of its new UniVent 1375AW series thermal window curtain wall with aluminum framing. The new product by Tubelite offers fresh air exchange and natural ventilation.





