Actelis Strengthens Global Footprint With Appointment Of New Asia-Pacific Regional Vice President

FREMONT, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced the appointment of Tzachy Givaty as Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) to lead the company’s business development and channel partner expansion efforts in the region.

Givaty has a proven record of achievement over the past 20 years in the areas of sales management, business development & key partners/alliances management roles within global cybersecurity, mobile & IoT solutions and enterprise SaaS-based software solutions companies.

Prior to joining Actelis, Givaty was Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at First Point Mobile Guard, where he was responsible for building a worldwide sales team and distribution channel partner structure. Givaty successfully developed new territories in the APAC region and the Middle East, rapidly expanding the company’s presence over a three-year period.

“Tzachy truly understands how to develop new markets, and help clients solve their networking and cyber-security issues, which is in perfect alignment with our mission at Actelis,” said Yaron Altit, Executive Vice President International Sales for Actelis. “His vast international experience working with governments, service providers and channel partners fits perfectly with Actelis’ global expansion plans.”

“I am excited to join Actelis knowing the critical role of reliable IoT networking and network security in the rapidly growing IoT markets. More and more mission-critical IoT networks are deployed for smart city, energy, transportation, governmental projects and more – requiring Actelis’ solutions,” said Givaty. “I’m looking forward to introducing Actelis to key system integrators and service providers to help them break down the barriers to fast and secure cross-technology IoT applications.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

