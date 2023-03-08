Work Truck Solutions Integrates Crestline Into National Marketplace

Chico, CA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading authority on commercial vehicles, expands its strategic partnership with Crestline Auto Transport, a premier nationwide vehicle shipping and logistics company. Crestline will embed their vehicle shipping functionality onto the Work Truck Solutions Comvoy.com platform. This new API technology offers Comvoy.com users real-time, upfront, delivery costs on every vehicle in inventory, enabling users to lock in costs prior to finalizing a purchase.

Comvoy.com is the structured, searchable, marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans, serving businesses of all kinds. Comvoy listings deliver information that matter to commercial buyers, such as complete configuration details with both body and upfit information. With Crestline functionality integrated into each Comvoy vehicle detail page (VDP), commercial vehicle shoppers have an accurate view of the full cost of purchasing a vehicle with delivery included—without leaving that page. For buyers, the result is a smoother shopping experience, and for dealers, increased odds of closing sales.

“Selling and buying commercial vehicles can be complicated,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions, the company behind Comvoy.com. “Our team works hard to identify and eliminate friction in the process. Integrating Crestline’s API gives buyers more confidence in purchasing non-local vehicles by eliminating apprehension associated with knowing the ‘full cost’ of the work truck, van or SUV.”

Crestline, a recognized leader in commercial and fleet vehicle shipping since 2010, has provided best-in-class transport services for thousands of modified and specialty-upfit vehicles.

“With today’s customers expecting as much efficiency as possible from the online shopping experience, we are proud to be the first to deliver integration that uses the vehicle configuration to accurately create the shipping estimate,” said Alan Levy, Founder and President of Crestline. “We are excited to work with a like-minded partner in Work Truck Solutions, who shares the same vision of simplifying and streamlining automotive logistics through a robust technology solution.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

About Crestline

Crestline is a premier nationwide shipping and logistics company that specializes in the transportation arrangement of all vehicle types. We provide transport services nationwide to auto dealers, financing companies, remarketers, and individuals who need to transport their vehicles for any reason. With over forty years of combined transportation experience, you can rely on the Crestline Auto Transport team for your vehicle shipping needs. For more information call us at 800-994-1208 or email us at info@crestlinelogistics.com.

