NOBLIS NAMES HEATHER WILLIAMS CHIEF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Reston, Va., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today named its current marketing and communications leader, Heather Williams, as the company’s chief marketing and communications officer and a member of its executive council.

“In the short time Heather has been part of the Noblis family, she has taken our brand to new levels and successfully led marketing and communications campaigns aligned to our most strategic business initiatives,” said Matt Salter, chief growth officer at Noblis. “We look forward to Heather's continued leadership as we further advance our brand and work to make our long-term visions a reality.”

In her first year at Noblis, Williams received the President’s Award for Excellence in living and growing the company’s brand. In 2022, she was recognized on WashingtonExec’s Top 20 MarCom Leaders to Watch.

Prior to joining Noblis in 2021, Williams led employee, leadership and functional communications for Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector. Before that, she held marcom leadership positions for government contractors including, KeyW (now Jacobs), CSC (the predecessor company to DXC Technology) and ARINC (now Collins Aerospace). Williams graduated cum laude from Frostburg State University, part of the University System of Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.