Autistic Disorder Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 25+ Companies | DelveInsight

The prevalence of the autistic disorder has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of autistic disorder and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat autistic disorder to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Yamo pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Autistic Disorder Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline autistic disorder therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the autistic disorder pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s autistic disorder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 28+ pipeline therapies for autistic disorder treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for autistic disorder treatment. Key autistic disorder companies such as Scioto Biosciences, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, Stalicla SA, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Neurotech International, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Impel Pharmaceuticals, PaxMedica, SciSparc Ltd., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Enterin, Monument Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma PLC, and others are evaluating new autistic disorder drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new autistic disorder drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising autistic disorder pipeline therapies such as SB 121, Pimavanserin, FEN164, L1-79, ML-004, GWP42003-P, STP1, NTI164, AB-2004, RO7017773, INP105, PAX-101, SCI-210, Autologous MSC-NTF, ENT-01, MT 1988, IAMA-6, IAMA 097, MRx0006, and others are under different phases of autistic disorder clinical trials.

In February 2023, PaxMedica, Inc., for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, announced that the Company has signed a funding agreement for net proceeds of $3.2 million with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). This funding will give the flexibility to progress on the work PaxMedica are doing for the development of the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) indication for PAX-101. PaxMedica appreciates the Lind Group's support for work to find treatments for disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms such as ASD.

In January 2023, SciSparc Ltd. announced it had signed an agreement with the Soroka University Medical Center, in Be'er-Sheva, Israel ("Soroka Medical Center") to conduct the Company's clinical study for SCI-210 in patients suffering from autism spectrum disorder ("ASD").

In July 2022, Impel Pharmaceuticals announced the first subject had been dosed in a Phase IIa proof-of-concept study of INP105, nasal olanzapine, a widely used atypical, second-generation antipsychotic. INP105 is being developed as an acute treatment for agitation in persons with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using Impel's proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology which delivers drugs to the upper nasal space.

In May 2022, Scioto Biosciences, Inc. (Scioto) announced top-line results of its Phase Ib trial of lead asset SB-121, based on its novel microbiome delivery platform, Activated Bacterial Therapeutics (ABT), which is designed to deliver best-in-class, live therapeutic bacteria to the gut. This first-in-human study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 28-day daily-dose crossover study of the safety and tolerability of SB-121 (Lactobacillus reuteri with dextran microparticles and maltose) in patients ages 15 to 45 years, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

, (Scioto) announced top-line results of its rial of lead asset , based on its novel microbiome delivery platform, Activated Bacterial Therapeutics (ABT), which is designed to deliver best-in-class, live therapeutic bacteria to the gut. This first-in-human study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 28-day daily-dose crossover study of the safety and tolerability of SB-121 (Lactobacillus reuteri with dextran microparticles and maltose) in patients ages 15 to 45 years, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In February 2022, Axial Therapeutics announced the publication in Nature Medicine of full results from its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of AB-2004. AB-2004 was shown to have strong safety and tolerability across all dose levels, and no drug-related serious adverse events were identified. AB-2004 reduced anxiety and irritability based on scores on the Aberrant Behavior Checklist - Irritability domain (ABC-I) and the Pediatric Anxiety Rating Scale (PARS). Individuals with high baseline irritability (scores ≥ 15), which represents the top quartile of severity, displayed a greater than 9-point decrease in ABC-I over 8 weeks.

The autistic disorder pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage autistic disorder drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the autistic disorder clinical trial landscape.

Autistic Disorder Overview

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by social communication deficits, restricted interests, and repetitive behaviors. ASD has no clear pathology, but different populations have been proposed for different subtypes of ASD. Autism spectrum disorder symptoms are typically identified by the age of two (specifically for CDD, one-third of children experience regression of skills simultaneously). Children with childhood disintegrative disorder have the worst outcomes among ASD patients.

Childhood disintegrative disorder is rarely associated with an underlying neurological or medical cause in children. Comprehensive medical and neurological examinations are performed, as well as tests to rule out reversible causes of the condition. Treatment for childhood disintegrative disorder includes a combination of behavior therapy, environmental therapy, and medication. Because no drug can directly cure this disease, medications are used to treat the symptoms as they arise.





A snapshot of the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA NTI164 Neurotech International Phase II/III NA NA GWP42003-P Jazz Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cannabinoid receptor CB2 inverse agonists Oral ML-004 MapLight Therapeutics Phase II Serotonin receptor agonists Oral FEN164 Neurotech International Phase I/II NA Oral L1-79 Yamo pharmaceuticals Phase II Tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitors Oral SB 121 Scioto Biosciences Phase I Bacteria replacements; Microbiome modulators Oral

Autistic Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The autistic disorder pipeline report proffers an integral view of the autistic disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Gene therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Enzyme modulators, Enzyme replacements, Tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitors, Bacteria replacements, Microbiome modulators

Enzyme modulators, Enzyme replacements, Tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitors, Bacteria replacements, Microbiome modulators Key Autistic Disorder Companies : Scioto Biosciences, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, Stalicla SA, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Neurotech International, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Impel Pharmaceuticals, PaxMedica, SciSparc Ltd., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Enterin, Monument Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma PLC and others

: Scioto Biosciences, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, Stalicla SA, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Neurotech International, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Impel Pharmaceuticals, PaxMedica, SciSparc Ltd., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Enterin, Monument Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma PLC and others Key Autistic Disorder Pipeline Therapies: SB 121, Pimavanserin, FEN164, L1-79, ML-004, GWP42003-P, STP1, NTI164, AB-2004, RO7017773, INP105, PAX-101, SCI-210, Autologous MSC-NTF, ENT-01, MT 1988, IAMA-6, IAMA 097, MRx0006 and others

Table of Contents

1. Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Autistic Disorder Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Autistic Disorder Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Autistic Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Autistic Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Autistic Disorder Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. ML-004: MapLight Therapeutics 9. Autistic Disorder Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. SB 121: Scioto Biosciences 10. Autistic Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Autistic Disorder Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Autistic Disorder Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

