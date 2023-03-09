Inuvo Reports 26.4% Increase in Revenue to $75.6 Million for 2022

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 increases to 68.0% from 57.1% last year

Inuvo management to host conference call at 4:15 PM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today provided a business update and announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “In 2022, we grew revenue, added new clients, and increased awareness. Throughout the year, we successfully implemented our strategy of bringing together Inuvo’s collective capabilities so we could better serve clients. As a result, I am pleased to report we achieved revenue growth of 26% for the fiscal year 2022.”

Mr. Howe continued, “As a technology company on the forefront of artificial intelligence, we continued to make significant AI advancements in 2022. There are many companies now asserting the integration of artificial intelligence into their solutions. There are few companies whose AI definition revolves around an intelligence that can discern the needs, emotions, and thinking of the humans it is designed to interact with, and this is exactly what differentiates the IntentKey from all other AI technologies within advertising.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022:

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $17.3 million, compared to $19.7 million for the same period last year. Although the fourth quarter of 2022 started strong, by December we experienced a softening in demand for advertising and lost a client. Net revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $75.6 million, an increase of approximately 26.4%, compared to $59.8 million for the same period last year.

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, totaled $5.5 million, compared to $8.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease in the cost of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the same period last year, was primarily related to the lower revenue in the current quarter. Cost of revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $30.2 million, as compared to $15.9 million for the same period last year. The increase in the cost of revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 2021, was related to the growth associated with Direct revenue as a percentage of overall revenue.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11.7 million and $45.4 million, respectively, as compared to $11.3 million and $43.9 million, respectively, for the same periods last year. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year ended December 31, 2022 was approximately 68.0% and 60.0%, respectively, as compared to 57.1% and 73.4%, respectively, for the same periods last year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $15.7 million, compared to $12.3 million for the same period last year. The higher operating expense is primarily due to increased traffic acquisition costs, corporate branding expense and accounts receivable reserve. Operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $58.0 million, compared to $51.7 million for the same period last year. Operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2022 included a marketing expense of $1.4 million related to client refunds for the invalid clicks purchased from a prominent advertising platform, from whom the Company expects reimbursement. The company has withheld payment of an equivalent amount of payables due to the advertising platform.

Other expense/income for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year ended December 31, 2022 was an expense of approximately $34 thousand and $436 thousand, respectively, compared to an expense of $158 thousand and an income of $257 thousand for the same periods last year. The other expense this year was due to unrealized and realized losses on trading securities. Other income, net, for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the reversal of deferred revenue from the contract cancellation of approximately $415 thousand and reversal of an accrued sales reserve of $50 thousand, partially offset by the unrealized losses on trading securities.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $13.1 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA [see reconciliation table below] was a loss of approximately $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA income of approximately $307 thousand for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of approximately $5.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of approximately $1.9 million for the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

On December 31, 2022, Inuvo had $4.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities, $2.8 million of working capital, an unused working capital facility of $5.0 million and no debt.

As of December 31, 2022, Inuvo had 120,137,124 common shares issued and outstanding.



(Tables follow)

INUVO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 17,270,886 $ 19,736,261 $ 75,603,745 $ 59,830,688 Cost of revenue 5,527,244 8,459,820 30,244,387 15,925,837 Gross profit 11,743,642 11,276,441 45,359,358 43,904,851 Operating expenses Marketing costs 10,143,119 7,414,070 36,921,139 33,096,000 Compensation 2,852,084 2,923,046 12,463,095 11,381,279 General and administrative 2,680,971 1,971,476 8,624,998 7,198,213 Total operating expenses 15,676,174 12,308,592 58,009,232 51,675,492 Operating loss (3,932,532 ) (1,032,151 ) (12,649,874 ) (7,770,641 ) Financing expense, net (10,033 ) (50,342 ) (21,111 ) (86,983 ) Other income (expense) , net (34,218 ) (158,493 ) (435,554 ) 256,975 Net loss (3,976,783 ) (1,240,986 ) (13,106,539 ) (7,600,649 ) Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 47,634 53,737 (138,605 ) 53,737 Comprehensive loss (3,929,149 ) (1,187,249 ) (13,245,144 ) (7,546,912 ) Earnings per share, basic and diluted Net loss ($ 0.03 ) ($ 0.01 ) ($ 0.11 ) ($ 0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 120,137,124 117,613,845 119,826,036 117,613,845 Diluted 119,995,367 117,613,845 119,826,036 117,613,845





INUVO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,931,415 $ 10,475,964 Marketable securities-short term 1,529,464 1,927,979 Accounts receivable, net 11,119,892 9,265,813 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 798,977 1,408,186 Total current assets 16,379,747 23,077,942 Property and equipment, net 1,668,972 1,506,766 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 9,853,342 6,720,585 Goodwill 5,649,291 9,853,342 Other assets 2,005,957 2,838,439 Total assets $ 35,557,310 $ 43,997,074 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,044,802 $ 4,844,716 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,550,984 5,817,823 Total current liabilities 13,595,786 10,662,539 Long-term liabilities 212,208 526,540 Total stockholders' equity 21,749,316 32,807,995 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,557,310 $ 43,997,074





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (3,976,783 ) $ (1,240,986 ) $ (13,106,539 ) $ (7,600,649 ) Financing expense, net 10,033 50,342 21,111 86,983 Depreciation 402,989 332,918 1,527,663 1,277,664 Amortization 276,738 551,700 1,175,222 2,188,251 EBITDA (3,287,023 ) (306,026 ) (10,382,543 ) (4,047,751 ) Non-recurring or non-representaive items: Stock-based compensation 459,323 613,238 2,350,314 2,179,254 Expense of fraudulent media - - 1,367,800 - Realized and unrealized loss on investments 34,218 - 435,554 - Doubtful account reserve 975,243 - 1,237,774 - Adjusted EBITDA (1,818,239 ) 307,212 (4,991,101 ) (1,868,497 )

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as Net loss plus (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, and (iii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iv) stock-based compensation and (v) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.



