Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 92 929 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|2 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 089
|43.39
|43.60
|43.12
|394 372
|MTF CBOE
|5 323
|43.39
|43.60
|43.12
|230 965
|MTF Turquoise
|955
|43.39
|43.54
|43.16
|41 437
|MTF Aquis
|2 042
|43.40
|43.60
|43.14
|88 623
|3 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 886
|44.26
|44.66
|43.56
|393 294
|MTF CBOE
|5 452
|44.29
|44.64
|43.56
|241 469
|MTF Turquoise
|943
|44.31
|44.64
|43.60
|41 784
|MTF Aquis
|2 098
|44.28
|44.64
|43.58
|92 899
|6 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 508
|44.42
|44.66
|43.96
|422 345
|MTF CBOE
|5 764
|44.41
|44.66
|43.94
|255 979
|MTF Turquoise
|1 010
|44.41
|44.62
|44.02
|44 854
|MTF Aquis
|2 338
|44.44
|44.82
|43.96
|103 901
|7 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 879
|44.87
|45.10
|44.24
|443 271
|MTF CBOE
|5 843
|44.88
|45.12
|44.34
|262 234
|MTF Turquoise
|1 071
|44.90
|45.06
|44.50
|48 088
|MTF Aquis
|2 334
|44.89
|45.08
|44.28
|104 773
|8 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 609
|44.93
|45.18
|44.58
|476 662
|MTF CBOE
|6 175
|44.88
|45.18
|44.56
|277 134
|MTF Turquoise
|1 132
|44.89
|45.16
|44.64
|50 815
|MTF Aquis
|2 478
|44.90
|45.18
|44.66
|111 262
|Total
|92 929
|44.40
|45.18
|43.12
|4 126 161
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 102 shares during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 March 2023
|3 500
|43.38
|43.50
|43.20
|151 830
|3 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 March 2023
|400
|44.20
|44.20
|44.20
|17 680
|7 March 2023
|2
|44.20
|44.20
|44.20
|88
|8 March 2023
|1 200
|44.67
|44.70
|44.60
|53 604
|Total
|5 102
|223 202
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 March 2023
|2 000
|44.11
|44.50
|43.80
|88 220
|6 March 2023
|400
|44.50
|44.50
|44.50
|17 800
|7 March 2023
|1 700
|44.83
|45.00
|44.70
|76 211
|8 March 2023
|1 200
|44.90
|45.00
|44.80
|53 880
|Total
|5 300
|236 111
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 338 shares.
On 8 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 628 676 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
