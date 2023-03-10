Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English French Dutch

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 92 929 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 089 43.39 43.60 43.12 394 372 MTF CBOE 5 323 43.39 43.60 43.12 230 965 MTF Turquoise 955 43.39 43.54 43.16 41 437 MTF Aquis 2 042 43.40 43.60 43.14 88 623 3 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 886 44.26 44.66 43.56 393 294 MTF CBOE 5 452 44.29 44.64 43.56 241 469 MTF Turquoise 943 44.31 44.64 43.60 41 784 MTF Aquis 2 098 44.28 44.64 43.58 92 899 6 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 508 44.42 44.66 43.96 422 345 MTF CBOE 5 764 44.41 44.66 43.94 255 979 MTF Turquoise 1 010 44.41 44.62 44.02 44 854 MTF Aquis 2 338 44.44 44.82 43.96 103 901 7 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 879 44.87 45.10 44.24 443 271 MTF CBOE 5 843 44.88 45.12 44.34 262 234 MTF Turquoise 1 071 44.90 45.06 44.50 48 088 MTF Aquis 2 334 44.89 45.08 44.28 104 773 8 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 609 44.93 45.18 44.58 476 662 MTF CBOE 6 175 44.88 45.18 44.56 277 134 MTF Turquoise 1 132 44.89 45.16 44.64 50 815 MTF Aquis 2 478 44.90 45.18 44.66 111 262 Total 92 929 44.40 45.18 43.12 4 126 161

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 102 shares during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 March 2023 to 8 March 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 March 2023 3 500 43.38 43.50 43.20 151 830 3 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 March 2023 400 44.20 44.20 44.20 17 680 7 March 2023 2 44.20 44.20 44.20 88 8 March 2023 1 200 44.67 44.70 44.60 53 604 Total 5 102 223 202





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 March 2023 2 000 44.11 44.50 43.80 88 220 6 March 2023 400 44.50 44.50 44.50 17 800 7 March 2023 1 700 44.83 45.00 44.70 76 211 8 March 2023 1 200 44.90 45.00 44.80 53 880 Total 5 300 236 111

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 338 shares.

On 8 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 628 676 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

