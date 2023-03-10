Jellystone Park Names Veteran Operator Steve Stafford Franchise Sales Director

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping and outdoor entertainment brand, has hired Steve Stafford as director of franchise sales. He joins the company after serving 13 years as general manager of the North Texas Jellystone Park location near Fort Worth.



There are more than 75 franchised Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. They are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. In his new role, Stafford is responsible for recruiting new franchisees and helping them transition their properties to the Jellystone Park brand. He also will assist franchisees who are interested in developing new locations.

“I fell in love with Jellystone Park when I saw the special way it brings families together,” he said. “Owning and running a Jellystone Park is more than a business; it’s an extremely rewarding experience. I am truly excited about introducing potential franchisees to the opportunity I have enjoyed so much.”

Stafford will represent Jellystone Park at several upcoming industry conferences including:

California Outdoor Hospitality Association, March 28-29, Roseville, Calif.

Texas Association of Campground Owners, April 25-26, Conroe, Texas

Florida and Alabama Campground Association, May 9-11, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Arizona Association of Campground Owners, June 7-9, Fort McDowell, Az.

Prospective franchisees are invited to meet with Stafford at the conferences. Contact him at SStafford1@campjellystone.com or 248-208-2602.

In 2022, Jellystone Park celebrated its 16th consecutive year of revenue increases. Last year, a total of nine new locations opened in Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia. A number of Jellystone Park locations have also been acquired recently with new owners investing heavily in new park attractions, accommodations and activities. The first Jellystone Park location in Utah is scheduled to open this summer.

“Steve brings a unique perspective to his new position, given his experience in converting an independent campground to a Jellystone Park location and successfully operating it for many years,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “The North Texas location is a great example of a premier Jellystone Park.”

Prior to joining the North Texas Jellystone Park, Stafford worked as a university counselor and administrator. Earlier in his career, he served as an elementary and middle school educator and coach.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

