Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, on Friday 21 April 2023 at 11.00 hrs CEST (also to be followed by a video webcast).

The Integrated Annual Report 2022, including the ESEF* package, is available on www.wereldhave.com .



The full agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.com under ‘Investors / Meetings / General Meeting of Shareholders’.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting .

Through their bank, shareholders will receive a receipt confirmation which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting and also includes a log-in with URL to follow the video webcast.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN-AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 18 April 2023 (before 17.30 hrs CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically as from 25 March 2023 up to 18 April 2023 (before 17.30 hrs CEST) via www.abnamro.com/evoting .

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 19 April 2023 (before 13.30 hrs CEST) via www.abnamro.com/intermediary .

Questions can be put in advance before 18 April 2023 through investor.relations@wereldhave.com . To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

