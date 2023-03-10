Content Delivery Network Market Size to Hit USD 105.55 BN by 2032

Ottawa, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market size was estimated at USD 19.65 billion in 2022. The adoption of internet TV in various countries such as Singapore, China, Korea, and India, and massive growth in the e-commerce industry are driving the content delivery network market growth. Increasing demand for effective solutions to enable uninterrupted and live content delivery over a high-speed data network is creating considerable scope for market growth all over the world.



The rising need for improved video content and latency-free online gaming experience is supporting the requirement for content delivery network services. The growing demand for cloud-enabled solutions and enhancing requirements for integrated and next-generation security services and solutions are further boosting the market growth.

In February 2019, Microsoft partnered with Telecom Egypt. This partnership was aimed to help Microsoft expand its cloud network to Egypt. Additionally, Telecom Egypt also deployed its low latency connectivity in Egypt for increasing performance and reliability for the customer of Microsoft services. Such partnerships create significant scope for the progress of the content delivery network market in the developing region of Africa.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the content delivery network market positively as content delivery network technologies supported various end-user organizations to address the extensive capacity requirement of internet traffic. While stuck at home due to the pandemic of COVID-19, people across the world shifted their work, school, and college to an online mode. This caused a rise of 50-70% in internet traffic. With a rise in internet consumption, Content Delivery Networks were in high demand for delivering content to various end-users securely and quickly. An Adobe report shared that the total online expenditure accounted for $82.5 billion in May 2020. This total online spending was 77% up as compared to the previous year. American gamers reported that playing computer games increased by 45% as compared to pre-COVID times. Daily Twitch viewership in the United States was more than doubled in the 1st quarter (Q1) of 2020, and by May, game sales rose by around 52% as compared to the previous year.

Key Insights:

North America has held revenue share of over 31% in 2022.

By solutions, the media delivery segment has accounted revenue share of 36% in 2022.

By end-user, the media and entertainment segment has captured 41% of revenue share in 2022.





Scope of the report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2032 USD 105.55 Billion CAGR 18.31% from 2023 to 2032 By Solution Cloud Security

Media Delivery

Web Performance By End User Media and Entertainment

E-Commerce

Advertising

Healthcare

Financial Services

Research & Education

Others By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa Key Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Cloudflare, Limelight Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Fastly Inc., StackPath LLC, Edgemesh Inc., Tata Communications and Others

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to have prominent growth in the CDN market. The growth in this region is attributable to the rising count of users accessing the web content. Also, the presence of significant market players such as Microsoft Corporation headquartered in Washington, U.S. and initiatives taken by the government authorities are contributing towards the content delivery network market growth in the region. Furthermore, new startup companies such as Fastly and StackPath are also contributing to the expansion of the content delivery network growth to a large extent.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to have the highest growth in the content delivery network market owing to rapid development in the IT and telecommunication domain. Also, strong economic growth is driving enterprises to invest in the content delivery network for improved productivity. Additionally, numerous factors such as an enhancement in technological advancement, digital transformation, and cloud deployment are also boosting the content delivery network market growth in the APAC region.

Europe is expected to have remarkable growth in the content delivery network market owing to the rapid adoption of social, mobile analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies and rising traction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications across media, entertainment, and gaming sectors. The content delivery network market in the Middle East region is estimated to grow due to an increase in the adoption of new technologies and smart devices. In 2021, Medianova extended its footprint in Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates and is considered to be the fastest content delivery network in the Middle East region.

Due to low literacy and civil war in African countries, the use of content delivery network services in the African region is expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate. With increasing awareness about the benefits of content delivery networks for enhanced cloud security and safety, the content delivery network market is expected to grow considerably in the Latin America region in the coming years.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising preference for Content Delivery Network Services for Dynamic Content Needs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) are exceptionally competitive in quality of service (QoS) with respect to digital content distribution. Thus, market players tend to leverage edge servers for localized caching, which makes dynamic security severely essential.

Network function virtualization (NFV) and Software-defined networking (SDN) technologies are gaining ground rapidly. These technologies offer services with high-performance standards, without any need for massively distributed infrastructure. NFV and SDN technologies also create significant opportunities for market growth with large-scale cloud systems.

Content delivery networks (CDNs) not only enhance the quality and speed of video content and streaming, but they also offer high levels of superior efficacy and reliable security in terms of scalability. Content delivery networks are able to offer these benefits due to outsourcing content management and lower costs of data storage.

Restraint: Technical Difficulties and Network connectivity in live video streaming

On-demand videos are quite complex to handle technically, particularly on mobile devices. Mobile devices are majorly segmented into 3 types of Operating Systems (OS): iPhone Operating system (iOS), Android, and Windows. Different OS provides varied protocols and standards for the transcoding process. Hence, maintaining the required integration becomes slightly complex for the content delivery network vendors. Lower speed of internet connection negatively impacts the performance and quality of a live video.

Some developing countries in the Asia and African regions witness serious connectivity issues, such as poor and fluctuating connectivity strength, inconsistent speed, and prolonged downtime. Such conditions tend to hinder the effective functioning of video streaming solutions and impact their adoption. This affects the content delivery market growth to a considerable extent.

Market Opportunity: Rapidly developing e-commerce sector to support the growth of the content delivery network

The burgeoning e-commerce sector and related content delivery network requirements have also bolstered CDN adoption rates substantially in the past few years. E-commerce verticals gaining considerable traction with video content delivery over mobile networks, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content delivery network offerings are expected to exhibit higher demand in near future.

As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian E-commerce market is estimated to outpace other mature markets and become the 3rd largest market across the globe with a size of $350 billion by 2030. The e-commerce market in Germany is anticipated to exhibit a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.71% from 2023-2027 with a projected market volume of around $175.30 billion by 2027. Thus, owing to the rapidly expanding e-commerce market in developing as well as developed countries of the world, the content delivery network market is also expected to grow accordingly during the study period.

Market Challenge: Fluctuations in website monetization and applications

Application and Website monetization has supported companies in converting the network traffic to apps and websites into revenue. The organizations have executed methods such as Cost Per impression (CPI) or Pay-Per-Click (PPC). However, the rising trend of monetizing websites for numerous online web pages can result in low quality of experience (QoE) for users coming to those sites.

Monetization is giving rise to numerous issues, such as latency in receiving rich media files, slower page response, and unbalanced loading of web pages. In order to prevent the occurrence of such problems and to overcome the challenges, site administrators and network operators need new advertising content delivery methods which are helpful to the users and offer a streamlined web experience.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

In October 2020, Amazon CloudFront launched Origin Shield. The launch of this offering is going to help the centralized layer to cache hit ratio, which would help in decreasing the load on the origin. Also, Origin Shield is helpful to decrease the origin operating costs by collapsing requests across regions.

In November 2019, IBM Corporation partnered with VMware. This partnership is expected to support IBM Corporation in driving hybrid cloud innovations. Additionally, IBM is supporting VMware to move its workload securely to the cloud and leverage open technologies for modernizing business operations.

