Navitas to Present Next-Gen Semiconductors at Taiwan Investor Meeting

TORRANCE, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in a Taiwan Investor Meeting, hosted by MESH Ventures.



The virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday 13th March at 9:30pm US Eastern / Tuesday 14th at 9:30am in Taiwan, and will be hosted by MESH Managing Partner, Edward Chyau.

Navitas’ CFO Ron Shelton, and VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Stephen Oliver, will highlight recent product, application, and market developments with a short presentation and live Q&A. To participate, investors should register via the Mesh Ventures website.

About Mesh Ventures

Mesh Ventures is a leading venture capital investor based in Taipei, Taiwan, with a global ecosystem of cross-industry partners spanning corporations, industry leaders, subject matter experts, academia, financial institutions, and professional services. Our network helps us discover new technologies and businesses, analyze technology landscapes, verify supply and demand, and act on opportunities. Our network helps our portfolio companies to address product development issues, align supply chain partners, develop vital strategic relationships, and identify key customers. For our corporate partners, comprised of leading Asian & US semiconductor, electronics, automotive, and industrial companies, we help them engage with cutting-edge enabling technologies and applications.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units and 9 million SiC have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only GaN 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Contact Information

