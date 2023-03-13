Soft Tissue Repair Market to Surpass US$ 10,392.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global soft tissue repair market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,943.4 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Soft Tissue Repair Market:

Global soft tissue repair market growth can be driven by increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities. For instance, in February 2020, Baxter International, Inc., a global leader in driving innovation in surgical procedures, announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for a new generation of its Peri-Strips Dry with Veritas Collagen Matrix (PSDV) product, known as PSDV with Secure Grip.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Soft Tissue Repair Market:

The increasing population rate, accidents, sport related injuries, etc is expected to drive the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2022, according to a report published by World Health Organization (WHO), stated that every year the lives of approximately 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. In August 2022, according to an article published by Hindavi, a scientific journal, the median seasonal prevalence of shoulder injury due to sports was 10.9%

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market- Drivers

Increasing population rate and obesity

Aging population and rising obesity rate are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a report published by World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1000 million people worldwide are obese. This number is still increasing. World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that by 2025, approximately 167 million adults and children will become less healthy because they are overweight or obese.

Sport injuries incidence is increasing day-by-day

Rising sports Injuries like ankle sprain, muscle strain injuries of the hip, tendonitis, bursitis, stress injuries, owing to the increasing youth's interest in sports. For instance, in June 2022, according to a report published by Orthopedic Specialists of Oakland County (OSOC), a provider of orthopedic services, it was found that injuries associated with participation in sports and recreational activities accounts for 21 % of all traumatic brain injuries, among children, in the U.S. Hence, increasing participation in sports leads to an increase in sports-related injuries, which significantly drives the growth of the overall market.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 6,943.4 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.93% 2023 Value Projection: US$ 10,392.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Synthetic, Allograft, Xenograft, Alloplast

Synthetic, Allograft, Xenograft, Alloplast By Application: Breast Reconstruction, Hernia, Dermatology, Orthopedics, Dental, Vaginal Sling, Others

Breast Reconstruction, Hernia, Dermatology, Orthopedics, Dental, Vaginal Sling, Others By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics Companies covered: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, BD, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Stryker Corp., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Acera Surgical, Inc., Anthrex, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Biorez, Aroa Biosurgery Limited, Misonix, Inc., Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., AlloSource, Boston Scientific Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, and Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation. Growth Drivers: Increasing collaboration and partnership by key players in the market

Increasing aging population and obesity

The increase of sport-related injuries Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with improper wound care.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market- Restraint

The disadvantages of peptide therapeutics

The major factors that can hamper growth of the global peptide therapeutics market over the forecast period include frequent breakage and necrosis of skin, maintenance of hygiene, use of scaffolds, etc. For instance, in December, 2022, an article published by research gate which is a scientific journal stated the various advantages and disadvantages associated with soft tissue repair like necrosis of skin, size and porosity of scaffolds, etc.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

The hospital segment is dominant in North America due to increasing number of soft tissue injuries in hospitals in that region. The existence of an advanced healthcare system in the region, as well as increasing number of sport injuries, are the factors that contributes to the region's substantial share of the market. For instance, in January 2023, according to an article published by Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., a healthcare provider company, 260,000 players were treated for injuries related to basket ball, in the U.S.,in 2021, and more than 220,000 Americans were treated for injuries related to football.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Developments

In August 2022, Avita Medical, a US-based company, announced the final results of a study conducted on the newly launched RECELL system for patients suffering from soft tissue injuries. This system is uniquely integrated with a meshed autograft to reduce the donor skin harvesting during the soft tissue reconstruction process. Test results showed that the RECELL system successfully healed some of the most deadly carnivorous diseases, surgical wounds, and severe skin injuries. Product launches by key players in the market will drive the global soft tissue market in the forecast period by increasing the opportunities for new start-ups.

In December 2022, ZetrOZ Systems, an innovative ultrasound technology company, announced the launch of samx1 wireless sustained acoustic medicine device which is the only wireless ultrasound device with FDA clearance for at-home use. Due to the recent product launches, there is a scope for development of new technologies which will drive the global soft tisse repair market over the forecast period.

In September 2022, Merit Medical Systems, a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices, announced the launch of Temno Elite soft tissue biopsy system in the U.S. which will help in soft tissue biopsies. This type of product launch will increase the opportunities for new startups which will drive the market over the forecast period.

In June 2020, DePuy Synthes Medical Device Business Services, Inc., launched Dynacord Suture, a medical device which is intended to be used in procedures such as soft tissue approximation in rotator cuff repairs. This type of product launches will help in the expansion of new opportunities for global soft tissue repair market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global soft tissue repair market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities and robust pipeline for soft tissue repair surgeries and others. For instance, in August 2021, an article published by National Library of Medicine, stated the use of biomaterials for soft tissue repair and regeneration.

Amongend user , the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global soft tissue repair over the forecast period, due an increasing number of hospital admission related to soft tissue repair surgeries. For instance, in January 2022, according to the Indian Head Injury Foundation, approximately, 60% of the injuries from road accidents leads to serious head injuries.

Among region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approvals for soft tissue repair products by the key players in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Arora Biosurgery, a soft-tissue regeneration company announced its U.S. FDA approval for its newly launched product, Myriad Morcells, which helps in healing complex wounds.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global soft tissue repair market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, BD, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Stryker Corp., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Acera Surgical, Inc., Anthrex, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Biorez, Aroa Biosurgery Limited, Misonix, Inc., Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., AlloSource, Boston Scientific Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, and Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Product Type: Synthetic Allograft Xenograft Alloplast

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Application: Breast Reconstruction Hernia Dermatology Orthopedics Dental Vaginal Sling Others

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



