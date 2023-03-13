RocketFuel Blockchain Confirms no Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

San Francisco, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today confirmed that it has no relationship with, or exposure to, Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank.



“We have accounts with several large, well established banks around the world and none of them are impacted by the recent turmoil caused by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank,” stated Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO. “Rocketfuel is a payments infrastructure company and not an exchange. We do not own or hold cryptocurrencies, and therefore have no exposure to any volatility of cryptocurrencies. When payments are received from shoppers, they are instantaneously exchanged to FIAT currencies (primarily USD and EUR) and transferred into our merchants’ bank accounts.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 120+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly lower fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks, no card declines, and a settlement guarantee that ensures the merchant always receives the amount of its products in the local currency, thus removing any volatility risk. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

