Quadient Accelerates Growth of Cloud-based Solutions in the Public Sector with More than Twenty New Contracts Signed in 2022

Paris, March 15, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces growth momentum for its Intelligent Communication Automation solutions among public sector organizations across major geographies. In the 2022 fiscal year that closed January 31, 2023, more than 20 new public sector organizations selected Quadient's cloud-based solutions to manage critical multichannel communications, accounting for nearly 10% of new contracts’ value and almost a tenfold increase over 2021.

Quadient is a trusted long-time provider to numerous government and public sector organizations. In 2022, the company’s cloud-based solutions were awarded places on multiple framework agreements. Quadient was recently named an approved cloud software supplier in the UK government’s new G Cloud 13 digital marketplace and Quadient Impress was approved in the majority of U.S. states as a solution for public agencies to manage their digital and physical communications with their constituents.

Notably, collaboration with best-in-class delivery, business and technology partners, such as Daylight, Nagarro and Coexya, significantly contributed to deployments with U.S. and European administrations, shaping and delivering innovative user experience solutions for employees, customers and citizens.

"We are delighted that multiple public sector organizations continue to select and rely on our Intelligent Communication Automation solutions," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "Our commitment to providing a secure, compliant, reliable, scalable and comprehensive cloud-based platform that can integrate with existing systems has been instrumental in these successes. We are proud to support public sector organizations in their digital transformation journeys, helping them to lower costs, comply with regulations, better engage with constituents and deliver better outcomes, relying on our global talented partner ecosystem."

For many years, public organizations have relied on Quadient’s capacity to deliver on several critical aspects, including:

Data security : thanks to strong measures, such as data encryption, access controls and regular security audits;

: thanks to strong measures, such as data encryption, access controls and regular security audits; Compliance : built-in compliance and security certifications, such as HITRUST v9.1, SOC2 Type 11, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO and GRI international standards, combined with high scores received from trusted ESG rating agencies and listing among the Global 100 most sustainable companies;

: built-in compliance and security certifications, such as HITRUST v9.1, SOC2 Type 11, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO and GRI international standards, combined with high scores received from trusted ESG rating agencies and listing among the Global 100 most sustainable companies; Reliability and scalability : with Quadient cloud solutions, data is safely stored and software upgrades are no longer needed, releasing key IT resources to support wider transformation programs;

: with Quadient cloud solutions, data is safely stored and software upgrades are no longer needed, releasing key IT resources to support wider transformation programs; Support : Quadient offers custom-tailored support, training and resources to assist customers in their onboarding phase and whenever they need assistance;

: Quadient offers custom-tailored support, training and resources to assist customers in their onboarding phase and whenever they need assistance; Ease of use : non-technical business users can easily design, personalize and deliver secure and multichannel one-to-one communications;

: non-technical business users can easily design, personalize and deliver secure and multichannel one-to-one communications; Integration: seamless integration with existing legacy systems and processes with the same cloud platform, pulling data from any source and handling scalability and security needs;

seamless integration with existing legacy systems and processes with the same cloud platform, pulling data from any source and handling scalability and security needs; Cost: flexible and scalable subscription-based offerings that match the requirements of public sector organizations, ensuring a cost-effective and reasonable return on investment.





Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation solutions empower public sector organizations and companies to respond to market, regulatory and customer experience changes, transforming their communication flows to offer elevated experiences through multiple channels.

To learn more about how Quadient supports public sector and government organizations, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/enterprise-industries/public-sector-government.

