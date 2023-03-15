Sibros Appoints Srida Joisa as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a leading provider of connected vehicle platforms for automotive OEMs, announced today the appointment of Srida Joisa as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joisa brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, with expertise in fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy.



Prior to joining Sibros, Joisa served as CFO and COO at Drishti, an AI computer vision SaaS company in Silicon Valley. Before Drishti, Joisa served as Vice President for SMART Modular Technologies where he led the acquisition of Penguin Computing and served as general manager for a $250M division. Earlier in his career, Joisa held key roles at financial organizations including Columbia Management, Francisco Partners and Goldman Sachs.

"Srida's extensive experience and deep understanding of finance and corporate strategy make him an essential addition to the Sibros leadership team," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. "His track record of success in leading finance organizations and supporting business growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and drive meaningful change in the automotive industry."

"I am thrilled to join the Sibros team at this exciting time for the company and the automotive industry," said Joisa. "Sibros is at the forefront of connected vehicle technology, and I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and create value for our customers and stakeholders."

Srida graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from The School of Engineering and Applied Science and resides in the Silicon Valley region of California.

About Sibros:

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to quickly bring up dozens of new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856

