Edible Garden Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 - 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 396260. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/47876 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/ .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of company’s the website at https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/ through March 22, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47876.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .