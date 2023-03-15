HYCU® Added to U.S. DHS CDM Program’s Approved Products List

Boston, Massachusetts, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced that it has been added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program-approved product list (APL). The DHS CDM is a renowned Federal program with a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of civilian Government networks and systems in close to real time. The addition of HYCU to the approved product list solidifies the company’s value as a fully managed, fully optimized data protection, backup and recovery solution for the Federal Government for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud.

For the past five years, HYCU has been helping Federal Government agencies and departments to protect and monitor critical applications with less complexity while lowering over total cost of ownership (TCO). By working with the industry’s leading platform and technology innovators, HYCU has been able to extend value, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to keep IT moving forward.

“HYCU solutions are designed to help companies seamlessly manage, protect, optimize and recover all their data, no matter where it resides and on what platform,” said Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder, HYCU, Inc. “Being on the authoritative catalog for approved products that meet CDM technical requirements is indeed an accomplishment and demonstrates our engineering team’s efforts to help Federal agencies fortify their cybersecurity requirements and improve their overall security posture.”

Over the years, Federal agencies have invested time and money in implementing various styles of IT architectures to manage financial, mission and operational complexities. Being added to the DHS CDM APL allows HYCU to bring resources together across private and public clouds with the goal of providing simplicity and security to the ever-changing cloud-first/cloud-smart Federal IT enterprise. Here’s how:

Provide a smooth roadmap to cloud integration.

a smooth roadmap to cloud integration. Modernize IT infrastructure with seamless migration to the cloud.

IT infrastructure with seamless migration to the cloud. Maintain both small and large data growth with unique, easy-to-setup data protection and monitoring.

both small and large data growth with unique, easy-to-setup data protection and monitoring. Focus on the tools and resources to improve digital infrastructure to push business ahead of its competition.

on the tools and resources to improve digital infrastructure to push business ahead of its competition. Expand the use of existing IT infrastructure and applications while eliminating additional costs, unnecessary infrastructure and professional services.

the use of existing IT infrastructure and applications while eliminating additional costs, unnecessary infrastructure and professional services. Adhere to stringent privacy laws and compliance standards, and ensure sensitive data is safe with role-based security policies and compliance with encryption standards such as: FIPS 140-2 Validation FIPS 140-3 Validation (in process) Common Criteria (in process) MFA In-transit/at-rest encryption Network segmentation Multi-tenancy and black-box architecture with no back door access.

to stringent privacy laws and compliance standards, and ensure sensitive data is safe with role-based security policies and compliance with encryption standards such as:

Approved for use with AWS, Azure Government Cloud, Google Cloud.

“The addition of HYCU to the Approved Products list aligns with our goals of building a better digital infrastructure for the Federal Government,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director who leads the HYCU team at Carahsoft. “Modernizing any IT infrastructure can cause logistical issues if organizations try to extend the usage of existing applications or legacy IT too far. Improper execution of cloud integration and migration can also create additional challenges. HYCU’s unified, purpose-built-data protection as a service for hybrid and multi-cloud environments eliminates those headaches by simplifying backup and recovery operations while safeguarding critical data from loss, downtime and ransomware attacks. We are excited to continue to support the Federal Government through our reseller partners and with strategic partners such as HYCU.”

HYCU solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the HYCU team at Carahsoft at (833) 597-5570 or HYCU@carahsoft.com.