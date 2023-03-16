BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.104
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.054
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.157
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.079
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.191
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.035
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.148
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.194
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.052
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.161
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.071
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.140
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.180
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.186
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.143
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.162
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.069
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.051
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.087
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.095
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.069
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.059
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.094
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.075
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.121
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.335
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.112
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.090
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.382
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.363
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.086
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.040
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.053
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.100
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.167
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.100
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.195
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.088
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.160
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.105
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.216
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.075
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.065
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.109
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.129
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.078
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.113
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.083
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.043
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.029
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.099
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.066
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.085
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.075
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.259
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.056
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.078
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.125
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.028
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.140
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.111
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.079
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.233
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.170
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.283
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.044
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.089
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.054
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.047
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.087
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.060
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.045
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.142
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.033
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.071
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.095
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.069
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.127
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.128
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.141
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.085
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.152
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.111
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.158

(1Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.09113
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.04328

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 21, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF.

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.172

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

