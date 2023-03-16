STACK Infrastructure Closes $250 Million in Structured Debt Financing

DENVER, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the issuance of $250 million in securitized notes (the “Notes”) priced at a fixed rate coupon of 5.900%. Cumulatively, STACK has raised a total of $2.1 billion in Notes, rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s, via its master trust program.



Demand for digital infrastructure coupled with STACK’s expertise in site selection, capacity planning, construction expertise and best-in-class supply chain management continue to accelerate STACK’s growth. STACK is an industry leader in facilitating its clients’ ability to meet increasing end-user demand, while preserving a core focus on sustainability, safety, and innovation.

“STACK has again proven itself a highly desirable partner and continues to leverage investor confidence to raise capital in a rapidly evolving interest rate environment,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer of STACK Americas. “This successful transaction affirms our position as an industry leader with a consistently proven growth strategy and shows our commitment to providing capacity to our clients when demand is at its highest.”

STACK’s growth continues to outpace the industry with a portfolio of more than 1GW of built and under development capacity, 2+GW of future development capacity planned across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, and has more than 4 million square feet currently under development. STACK most recently announced the expansion of a Northern Virginia campus to 250MW, the groundbreaking for another 100MW campus in NoVA’s Prince William County, the expansion of the 200MW flagship Portland campus, a 72MW data center campus in Osaka, an 80MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, and the continued expansion of the Milan campus to over 50MW. STACK’s rapidly growing offerings and expanding global footprint make it one of the largest global private data center operators worldwide.

