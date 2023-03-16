Flight Simulator Market is Set to Surpass USD 12.66 Billion by 2030 as Flight Simulators Offer a Cost-Effective Alternative to Traditional Training Methods | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flight Simulator Market was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, with an estimated value of USD 12.66 billion by 2030, according to SNS Insider.

Market Overview:

Flight simulators are advanced training tools used to simulate real-life flight situations and provide hands-on experience for pilots. These simulators offer a realistic environment that mimics flying a real aircraft, including takeoff, landing, turbulence, and emergency scenarios. With the help of flight simulators, pilots can practice different flight scenarios and learn how to handle them in a safe and controlled environment.

Market Analysis:

With the growth of the aviation industry, the demand for skilled pilots is increasing. Flight simulators provide a safe and cost-effective way to train pilots, reducing the need for actual flight time and increasing training efficiency. With advancements in technology, flight simulators are becoming more sophisticated and realistic, providing a more immersive experience for trainees. Regulatory bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) require certain training hours and certifications for pilots, and flight simulators can help meet these requirements which will eventually boost the flight simulator market.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

ECA Group, FAAC Inc., Leonardo Spa., Avion Group, Precision Flight Controls, Inc., Simcom Aviation Training., Frasca International, Inc., Elite Simulation Solutions, Tru Simulation + Training Inc., Airbus Sas., Raytheon Technologies, The Boeing Company, Saab Ab, FlightSafety International, Indra Sistemas 3a, Thales Sa, L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., CAE Inc., Tecknotrove Systems (I) Pvt Ltd, Quantum 3D, Pacific Simulators, AVT Simulation & more.

Flight Simulator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.1 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 12.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Platform (Commercial, Military, UAVs)

• By Solution (Products, Services)

• By Method (Synthetic, Virtual)

• By Type (Full Flight Simulators, Fixed Base Simulators, Flight Training Devices, Full Mission Flight Simulators) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession on Flight Simulator Market Growth

Some countries have imposed restrictions on the import and export of technology related to the aviation industry, including flight simulator market. On the other hand, military training institutions in Ukraine have been investing heavily in flight simulators to enhance their pilots' skills and readiness in the event of an attack. This demand has been met by domestic and international flight simulator companies that specialize in military simulation technology.

Key Regional Developments

The flight simulator market has seen significant growth in recent years, with North America emerging as a key region for this industry. This is due to the early adoption of flight simulator technology by both manufacturers and consumers in the region. The Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit even higher growth in the coming years. This is driven by the increasing demand for flight simulators in developing countries such as India and China. As these countries continue to expand their aviation industries, there is a growing need for reliable and effective flight training systems.

Key Takeaway from Flight Simulator Market Study

The aviation industry has seen a surge in the use of full flight simulators, which are projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the sector. This popularity can be attributed to their exceptional durability, high fidelity, and accuracy in simulating real-life scenarios.

Over the projected period, it is expected that the commercial segment will experience the highest growth rate. This is due to the rise in commercial aviation and business activities taking place worldwide. Moreover, the rise in international trade and globalization has led to an increase in business activities across the globe.

Recent Developments Related to Flight Simulator Market

Cambodia is investing in the development of its aviation industry by increasing training opportunities for its pilots. One such initiative involves the use of a Full Flight Simulator (FFS) provided by CAE, for the civil aviation industry. By utilizing CAE's FFS, Cambodian pilots will have access to world-class training that meets international standards. This will help to improve the skills and confidence of the country's pilots, ultimately leading to safer and more efficient air travel for passengers.

United Airlines has announced the installation of a new Boeing 787 flight simulator, marking a significant investment in the safety and training of its pilots. The simulator will provide pilots with a realistic training environment that simulates a range of flight scenarios, including adverse weather conditions, mechanical failures, and emergency situations. The new simulator will enable United Airlines' pilots to hone their skills and stay current with the latest industry standards and best practices.

