Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Cross USD 147.80 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Adoption of BYOD Policies | Exclusive Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report from SNS Insider, the size of Enterprise Mobility Management Market was assessed at USD 26.61 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to attain USD 147.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the estimated period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is a comprehensive set of strategies, policies, and technologies that enable organizations to secure and manage mobile devices, applications, and data across their enterprise. EMM solutions help organizations to mitigate security risks associated with mobile devices, such as data leakage, unauthorized access, and malware infections.

Market Analysis

The enterprise mobility management market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that provides businesses with the tools and technologies to manage their mobile devices, applications, and data. In recent years, the EMM market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace. The rise of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies has increased the need for EMM solutions, creating new opportunities for vendors in the market. Players can also focus on developing innovative and cost-effective EMM solutions to differentiate themselves from competitors and attract customers.

Major Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Amtel Inc.

Blackberry Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Sophos Ltd

SOTI Inc.

VMware Inc.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 26.61 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 147.80 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.9% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Component (Solution and Service)

• By Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Devices Type (Laptop, Tablet, and Smartphones)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession on Enterprise Mobility Management Market Growth

While a recession can have a negative impact on the EMM market, there are also opportunities for growth and adaptation. By understanding the unique challenges and needs of their customers during an economic downturn, EMM vendors can continue to thrive and succeed in a changing market.

Key Regional Developments

The increasing trend of digitalization has fueled the growth of the enterprise mobility management market in North America. As more and more businesses are adopting digital technologies, the demand for effective management of mobile devices has become critical. In addition, the desire to increase the productivity and efficiency of mobile devices has also been a key factor in driving the growth of the EMM market in North America. With the increasing reliance on mobile devices for work, EMM solutions are becoming increasingly important for businesses to manage their mobile workforce effectively.

Key Takeaway from Enterprise Mobility Management Market Study

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the projected period, reflecting the increasing importance of EMM solutions in this industry. By using EMM solutions, financial institutions can easily manage and control access to company data and applications, as well as the security of devices used by their employees.

The cloud segment is expected to be a major growth driver in the EMM market over the forecast period. As organizations continue to embrace mobile devices and remote work arrangements, the demand for cloud-based EMM solutions is expected to increase, driving innovation and competition in the market.

Recent Developments Related to Enterprise Mobility Management Market

Travelport, a leading travel technology company, has recently acquired Deem, a corporate travel management platform. This acquisition is a strategic move by Travelport to expand its offerings in the corporate travel market and further strengthen its position as a leader in the travel industry.

Alkira, a leading provider of cloud networking solutions, has joined forces with HighPoint Solutions, a premier technology consulting firm, to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey through the power of cloud networking. The partnership aims to enable enterprises to simplify the complexity of their networks and improve their agility, security, and performance, while reducing costs and accelerating innovation.

