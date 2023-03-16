Notified Announces Industry-Leading GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced an AI based press release generator for GlobeNewswire, one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks. Notified is launching a beta in April 2023, for early adopters to provide real-time feedback and have a forum to openly discuss the impact of AI on their work. To learn more and apply for the GlobeNewswire AI press release generator beta, visit https://insight.notified.com/globenewswire-ai.



GlobeNewswire offers an industry-leading AI-powered press release generator that develops strategic and accurate content quickly, efficiently, and securely – enabling customers to go directly from drafting to distribution to measurement, all within the trusted Notified PR Platform. The ability to quickly draft a press release based on topics, concepts or storylines using generative AI will allow PR professionals to save time during critical news moments. The GlobeNewswire press release generator beta is an opportunity for communications professionals to experiment with using generative artificial intelligence for press releases and provide critical feedback that shapes the future features and functionality of the product. GlobeNewswire’s press release generator is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

“Artificial intelligence technology has been built into the Notified PR Platform since it was launched in 2010, to power our media contact database and monitoring tools, and we’re incredibly excited to develop and launch an AI press release generator within GlobeNewswire,” said Jeff Stacey, head of PR product management, Notified. “The Notified PR Platform is the only PR software available with press release distribution, media contact database, media monitoring, social listening, newsroom and newsletter creation and measurement and alerts under one login. The AI press release generator advances our mission to make it easy to create and share powerful stories with the world.”

As one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks responsible for securely and reliably delivering mission critical communications on behalf of more than one-third of the world’s 2,000 largest companies, GlobeNewswire distributes press releases in 130+ countries and 35 local languages to help clients drive visibility among critical stakeholders.

“There is no doubt that artificial intelligence will impact the communications industry,” said Nimesh Davé, president, Notified. “While there is no replacement for the talent and skill of experienced human practitioners, there is potential for generative AI to automate and streamline time consuming processes – allowing communications professionals to focus on critical, strategic work. Notified is committed to advancing this technology by working hand-in-hand with those that will be using it.”

“It’s remarkable to see the many ways that companies are using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to innovate and enhance their products,” said Brian Willson, vice president, West & Midwest region, Microsoft. “Microsoft is proud to support Notified in its mission to deliver the most advanced AI models to PR professionals through its PR platform.”

